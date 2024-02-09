Jax Jones Makes 2024 Debut With 'Never Be Lonely' Featuring Zoe Wees

Jax Jones undeniably ruled the charts and radio airwaves in 2023 and now the GRAMMY-nominated multi-platinum DJ and producer is back to set the stage ablaze in 2024 with his electrifying new single, “Never Be Lonely”, featuring the sensational German pop singer-songwriter Zoe Wees. Listen HERE.

In the world of Pokémon, Trainers strive to achieve their dreams with their Pokémon partners by their side. In the official music video for “Never Be Lonely”, we journey to a future world where Jax Jones and Zoe Wees deliver a mesmerising performance. The real magic happens when the beloved Pokémon Pikachu makes a grand entrance.

With electrifying sparks that illuminate the stadium, Pikachu unites the crowd in an awe-inspiring celebration of this remarkable new single including a special appearance from Ceruledge. Watch HERE.

A huge Pokémon fan, Jax Jones enthuses, “This collaboration with Zoe Wees and Pikachu represents a dream come true for me. ‘Never Be Lonely' is a sonic journey into the heart of music and friendship, and it's a privilege to have Pikachu join us on this adventure.”

Zoe Wees adds, “Working with Jax Jones was an absolute joy. ‘Never Be Lonely' is a testament to the power of unity through music, and I'm thrilled to be part of this magical experience.”

“Never Be Lonely” is the latest partnership between Jax Jones and The Pokémon Company International after he collaborated with them for Pokémon 25: The Album in 2021.

Elsewhere, "Won't Forget You" with Ina Wroldsden, set TikTok ablaze with a seismic remix by the Bolton-based Blackout Crew, generating over 120 million views and was hailed by Dazed as “Britain's great donk renaissance”.

In 2023 alone, we witnessed the heart-pounding "Need You Now", the introspective "Me & My Guitar" with Afrobeats sensation Fireboy DML, where Jones lent his vocals for the first time, and the unstoppable energy of "Whistle" with Calum Scott, another chart dominator for 21 weeks, boasting over 15 million streams on Spotify alone.

Jones capped off his phenomenal year with the exciting announcement of his forthcoming 2024 EP Midnight Snacks. This marks a thrilling evolution from his pop-centric Snacks collection to a dedicated focus on club-centric creations. The first single from this project, “Forever” featuring Irish producer/DJ Robbie G has already entered Ireland's Top 10 Shazam and Soundcloud charts and captured hearts with its unapologetic celebration and infectious beats.

And now, with “Never Be Lonely” from his Snacks repertoire, Jax Jones invites you to join him on his journey with Zoe Wees and Pikachu; the first of a series of hits in 2024.

ABOUT JAX JONES

Beyond the beats and melodies, Jax Jones continues to cement his status as a trailblazer in the music industry. With an illustrious career boasting 8 UK Top 10 singles, 8 UK platinum singles, over 60 million single sales and a staggering 10 billion global audio streams, Jax Jones remains a powerhouse of electro-pop earworms, solidifying his place as a modern British music icon.

Step into the world of Jax Jones, the second biggest UK dance artist after Calvin Harris, praised by Hypebeast as "an all-round, multi-faceted musician" and lauded by Rolling Stone UK as "the UK dance super producer on a mission to break down barriers." His compelling journey, as described by The Guardian during his appearance on The High Performance Podcast, provides a moving account of his motivations and crediting the transformative moments of his teenage years.

Honoured with multiple GRAMMY, BRIT, and Ivor Novello nominations, he has become a mainstay in modern British music and continues to create genre-defying music for both the charts and specialist dance scene, working and collaborating with industry legends like Whitney Houston, Ed Sheeran, Diana Ross, RAYE and Mark Ronson while also nurturing the future of music through his own WUGD music label.

ABOUT ZOE WEES

Breakout star Zoe Wees has a knack for making her complex, emotional stories feel universally relatable. See recent singles and future album tracks “Daddy's Eyes” and “Don't Give Up” for proof of such relatability. Her raw, powerful debut single “Control” amassed 2 billion streams and became a worldwide hit.

It entered the top 20 at Pop radio in the U.S. “Girls Like Us”, Wees' follow-up single, was highlighted in the New York Times Magazine tracing the lineage of “the sad banger,” and hailed by People as “a vulnerable pop anthem that pushed for togetherness and solidarity to girls around the world.”

The multi-platinum certified song reached #1 in Germany's radio charts. She then released her debut EP "Golden Wings" which saw her songs gather a mass interest including Spotify's Radar-, Apple's UpNext- and YouTube's Artist On The Rise program. At press she's featured on the likes of The Guardian, Forbes (30 Under 30), Gal Dem, Line Of Best Fit, and Clash whilst having cover stories written about herself on Notion, Euphoria, Hunger and Germany's Glamour Magazine.

Zoe has performed at the American Music Awards, "The Late Late Show with James Corden, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2021 and collaborated with top artists like 6lack, Kygo and Felix Jaehn.

ABOUT POKÉMON

The Pokémon Company International, a subsidiary of The Pokémon Company in Japan, manages the property outside of Asia and is responsible for brand management, licensing, marketing, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the animated TV series, home entertainment and the official Pokémon website. Pokémon was launched in Japan in 1996 and today is one of the most popular children's entertainment properties in the world.