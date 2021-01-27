Jason Rylan Uses Music To Deliver Message Of Hope Through Global Pandemic

At a time when many are struggling through the worldwide health crisis, singer-songwriter Jason Rylan is sending an uplifting message of hope and reassurance, delivered in the best way he knows how: through music. Now living in Las Vegas, the California-born musician's latest single, Powerless, shows that everyone is in this together, and that nobody needs to feel alone.

Powerless is the second single release for Rylan's upcoming fourth studio album, and is dedicated to everyone who is facing challenges during this particularly difficult time. Having witnessed firsthand the impact that COVID-19 has had on the entertainment industry especially, Powerless offers a vital glimmer of hope, and shows that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

'I refuse to feel powerless' is a recurring message in Rylan's newest single; an understanding nod to the mental health crisis that has spread around the world as a direct result of the outbreak. According to the 'Thriving in the New Normal' report by behavioural technology expert Thrive Global, 65% of people have felt hopeless during the pandemic, while 80% feel as though the virus is outside of their control, with nothing they can do to stop it. Some reports have also shown that even Doctors have felt powerless at times.

"It's no secret that this is one of the hardest situations that any of us have been through, and like many, there have been times when I've felt completely powerless," says recording artist Jason Rylan. "But I realize now that I'm not, and neither is anyone else, because there are always ways that we can take control of our own lives, and for me that's through delivering this message of reassurance that I hope many can find comfort in, despite the challenges that are facing us during this very unusual and uncertain period."

Powerless is the follow-up to Rylan's 2018 single Strong; a heartfelt tribute to the victims of the Route 91 Harvest musical festival shootings that was released on the first anniversary of the massacre. Having taken place just months following the tragic death of Rylan's cousin in a hit and run collision, Strong acted as a beacon of hope in light of both personal and national loss.

Due for release on February 6th 2021, Powerless will be available through all major music distribution channels, including iTunes. Music enthusiasts can also preview and download the song through Rylan's own artist website www.jasonrylan.rocks/powerless, and subscribe to the mailing list for updates.

To find out more about Jason Rylan, visit www.jasonrylan.rocks