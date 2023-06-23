Jason Mraz Releases New Album 'Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride'

The album, whose previously released songs have already surpassed 20 million in streams.
Multi-GRAMMY Award winner and Songwriters Hall of Fame Honoree Jason Mraz released his eighth studio album today, Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride. The album, whose previously released songs have already surpassed 20 million in streams, is available now.
Today Mraz premiered a video for “Feel Good Too.” Directed by Djay Brawner (All Time Low, Lupe Fiasco, Taking Back Sunday, and Melanie Martinez), “Feel Good Too” catches Mraz freewheeling in a roller skating dream at Los Angeles’ Moonlight Rollerway and features pro skaters Darion Reyes (choreographer) and Keon Saghari.
Last night, Mraz discussed the album with journalist and longtime fan LZ Granderson in front of a live audience at the GRAMMY Museum as part of their series “The Drop.” A full discussion about the album and Mraz’s career will air on ABC News Live, the network’s 24/7 streaming channel, in the upcoming weeks.
On Wednesday, Mraz will dance his way into “Good Morning America” to perform “I Feel Like Dancing” in the 8 AM hour. The following day, “CBS Mornings” will profile Mraz and tell the story of his return to pop music, and next Friday, June 30, an interview with Mraz will air on “Nightline.”
On July 13, Mraz will kick off the Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride Summer Tour in Troutdale, OR, featuring Austin, TX-based Grooveline Horns, rock-folk band Raining Jane, and guitarist Molly Miller. The month-long trek concludes with a one-night-only performance with the iconic New York Pops led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY on August 17. A full itinerary is below.
Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride sees Mraz reuniting with producer Martin Terefe (Coldplay, Train, Mike Posner), his collaborator on We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things., Mraz’s landmark album featuring “I’m Yours” and “Lucky.”
July 13-26: Celisse supports.
July 28-August 13 – Monica Martin supports.
JULY
13 – Troutdale, OR – Edgefield
14 – Woodinville, WA (Seattle) – Chateau Ste. Michelle – SOLD OUT
15 – Woodinville, WA (Seattle) – Chateau Ste. Michelle – SOLD OUT
17 – Spokane, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest
19 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
21 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
22 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
23 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
26 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park
28 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field
29 – Detroit, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
30 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
AUGUST
1 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park
2 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival
4 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
5 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte
6 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap – Filene Center
8 – Selbyville, DE – Freeman Arts Pavilion – SOLD OUT
9 – Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center for the Performing Arts
11 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
12 – Boca Raton, FL – Mizner Park Amphitheater
13 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
17 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium – with The New York Pops
Photo credit: Shervin Lainez
