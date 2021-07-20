Jason Eady Shares New Song 'Saturday Night'

Today, Mississippi-born, Texas-based singer, songwriter and guitarist Jason Eady has shared his new song "Saturday Night" from his forthcoming album To the Passage of Time, available August 27. Today also marks the launch of The Jason Eady Music Club, a new subscription platform where fans can subscribe for a preorder of the new album and access to monthly new tracks from Eady. This morning, The Boot featured the new single and spoke with Eady about the song's origin.

"'Saturday Night' is a throwback to the days when I was getting started and the crowds were light," says Eady. "As tough as some of those times were, I loved every minute of it and met some great characters along the way."

The Jason Eady Music Club was born out of Eady's desire to have a place to release music directly to fans that may otherwise go unheard. Each month, subscribers will receive one unreleased track. These tracks may include demos, acoustic or live versions of released songs, cover songs or brand new songs that no one has ever heard before. Subscribers will also receive 20% off of all merchandise on the platform. Fans that sign up for an annual subscription to The Jason Eady Music Club before the August 27th release date of To the Passage of Time will receive a free vinyl copy of the album and a digital download.

"This is something I've wanted to do for a long time, and I'm excited to finally have a platform to share all of the music with the fans that care about it the most," says Eady.

Eady released the song "French Summer Sun" last month to praise from Holler, Wide Open Country, who called the song "stunning," describing it as "stark and poignant," and Saving Country Music who gave the song a 10/10 rating, saying "It's one thing to write a great song. It's another to craft one from such over-covered subject matter, and have it resonate and impact so powerfully." Eady has also shared new songs, "My Best Friend" and "Back To Normal," the latter of which was described by Rolling Stone as an "on-the-nose exploration of what happens - God willing - a few months from now when the pandemic ends and we re-emerge into the light."

With its nuanced exploration of aging and loss and the fragility of life, To the Passage of Time arrives as the Mississippi-bred artist's most lyrically complex and compelling work to date. As Eady reveals, the album's understated power stems in part from the intentionality of the recording process, which involved enlisting Band of Heathens' Gordy Quist as producer and gathering many of Eady's favorite musicians he's played with over the years (including Noah Jeffries on mandolin and fiddle, Mark Williams on upright bass and cello, Brian Ferguson on drums, and Geoff Queen on Dobro, pedal steel, and lap steel).

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Brandon Aguilar