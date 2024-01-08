Japanese Rock Superstars Announce The Radwimps World Tour 2024

A special Crunchyroll presale will start at 7 a.m., Jan. 10th (PST).

By: Jan. 08, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Sho Photo 2 Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Show In Development
Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S Photo 3 Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S HOPE
Music Review: Isabelle Georges Is In Love, Apparently, & With Paris, Apparently, As She Re Photo 4 Isabelle Georges Doubles Down On Cole Porter

Japanese Rock Superstars Announce The Radwimps World Tour 2024

Latin American Tour dates this spring, as a follow up to their 2023 sold out North American, European, Australian and Asian tours. The tour kicks off on March 15 in Mexico City at Pepsi Center WTC and will also hit markets including Monterrey and São Paulo before wrapping on March 24 in Santiago at Caupolican Theatre.

A special Crunchyroll presale will start at 7 a.m., Jan. 10th (PST). Fans can follow CR News to get the presale code and more information.

The stunning tour art was designed by much revered Japanese artist, Keiichi Tanaami. From the artists vibrant early childhood works where he drew inspiration from film and characters to his adult works, bright and wild at once, which have been exhibited in galleries worldwide, Tanaami's creative work continues to expand inexhaustibly to this day with paintings, sculptures, and animations. He was asked to create the tour art by frontman Yojiro who is a fan of his work, and the results are mind blowing.  

Radwimps have also teamed up with highly acclaimed film music composer Kazuma Jinnouchi to create the perfect soundtrack and score for award-winning auteur director Makoto Shinkai's latest film “Suzume,” which grossed more than $300M at the global box office and was nominated for a Golden Globe.

Suzume” is the story about a young girl traveling through various ruins across Japan while closing doors causing disaster. “Suzume” opened in Japan on Nov. 11, 2022. It was #1 for 3 consecutive weeks with a gross of over 14.22 billion Yen at the box office to date! The international rollout started on March 2nd in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau and Suzume opened to number one in Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Korea and Vietnam.

The film opened in one of the biggest market in the world Chinaon March 24th and it has become the highest grossing Japanese anime film with 575 million yuan in box office revenue, surpassing the previous record set by “Your Name.” from 2016, also by Makoto Shinkai. The soundtrack by Radwimps and Kazuma Jinnouchi also recently received “Best Music” at 46th Japan Academy Award

Formed in 2001, Japanese 4-piece band Radwimps made their major label debut in 2005. Soon after, they garnered a broad fan base, with the younger generation at the core. The band has released nine studio albums thus far. The band's creation of music for Shinkai's previous record-breaking animated feature films "Your Name." and "Weathering with You" led to recognitions at the Japanese Academy Award for Best Original Score. Their musical activities go far beyond Japan, including touring extensively around the world.

In Nov. 2021, the band released their latest studio album “FOREVER DAZE” and went on  the road for a nationwide Japanese tour to support the album. “FOREVER DAZE” was written and recorded throughout the pandemic and speaks to the musical challenges the guys faced, their hopes moving forward and features a diverse group of collaborators and experimental elements. 

Catch Radwimps On Tour in Latin America: 

Mar 15 Ciudad de Mexico @ Pepsi Center WTC
Mar 17 Monterrey @ Auditorio Citibanamex
Mar 21 Sao Paulo @ Terra SP
Mar 24 Santiago @ Caupolican Theatre



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
K-Pop Superstars ITZY Release New Mini-Album BORN TO BE Photo
K-Pop Superstars ITZY Release New Mini-Album 'BORN TO BE'

Featuring 10 new tracks, 'BORN TO BE' is the group's first release in 2024, and continues to encapsulate messages of freedom and self-love, core identities of the group since their 2019 debut. The album also marks a monumental moment for ITZY, as it features solo songs from each member for the first in their history.

2
Buffalo Tom Premiere New Single Helmet Photo
Buffalo Tom Premiere New Single 'Helmet'

Buffalo Tom premieres their new single and video 'Helmet.' The single is the first from their upcoming album 'Jump Rope.' Catch them live at the Bowery Ballroom on January 13th. More dates TBA.

3
Can Announce Live In Paris 1973 For February Release Photo
Can Announce 'Live In Paris 1973' For February Release

Live in Paris 1973 finds Can in magical form for a performance recorded at L'Olympia in Paris on May 12, 1973, marking the first of the live series to feature Damo Suzuki on vocals. From ‘70-'73 the core line up of Irmin Schmidt, Jaki Liebezeit, Michael Karoli, and Holger Czukay were joined by Japanese improviser and vocalist Suzuki.

4
Jada Kingdom Releases Mesmerizing New Song Those Days Photo
Jada Kingdom Releases Mesmerizing New Song 'Those Days'

'Those Days,' which samples renowned Jamaican reggae musician Sizzla's 1997 record, 'Just One of Those Days,' exemplifies Jada's powerhouse artistry from microphone to pen as a songwriter. Jada enriches the classic sample with a bold, breathtaking twist packed with mesmerizing storytelling and buttery vocals.

More Hot Stories For You

2024 NYC Winter Jazzfest Announces Final Lineup For 20th Anniversary Season2024 NYC Winter Jazzfest Announces Final Lineup For 20th Anniversary Season
Gaither Vocal Band To Release New Album, TV Special And DVDGaither Vocal Band To Release New Album, TV Special And DVD
Video: Rob49 Unveils Visual For Hit Single 'Homebody' And Starring Role In Travis Scott's 'Topia Twins' Video Alongside 21 SavageVideo: Rob49 Unveils Visual For Hit Single 'Homebody' And Starring Role In Travis Scott's 'Topia Twins' Video Alongside 21 Savage
Chloe Star Shares New Single 'Happy Place'Chloe Star Shares New Single 'Happy Place'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARMONY
SPAMALOT
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
THE LION KING