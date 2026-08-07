Janiva Magness Releases Live Album TRUTH IN THE ROOM - THE CLEARMOUNTAIN SESSIONS

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Janiva Magness has released TRUTH IN THE ROOM – THE CLEARMOUNTAIN SESSIONS, her first full live album and sixth release for Blue Elan Records. Recorded before 150 invited guests at Berkeley Street Studios and engineered and mixed by Bob Clearmountain, the album captures Magness and her band performing together in the room, drawing ten songs from across her catalog. The release arrives alongside the focus track You Were Never Mine.

One of ten songs drawn from throughout Magness's catalog, the performance reflects the direct, emotionally honest approach that has defined her career from the beginning.

Over the course of 18 releases, Magness has earned multiple Blues Music Awards, a Grammy nomination, and the B.B. King Entertainer of the Year Award while carving out a career on her own terms. Whether singing Blues, Soul, R&B, or Americana, she's long been known for finding the heart of a song and delivering it without pretense.

Although fans had asked for a live album for years, Magness waited until she felt the circumstances were right. Those came together with Bob Clearmountain behind the board and an audience close enough to become part of the performance. The result is a recording that preserves the feel of the audience, the room and performance without sacrificing the detail and warmth of a studio album.

Featuring 'Bad Luck Soul,' 'Slipped, Tripped and Fell In Love,' 'You Were Never Mine,' 'Love Wins Again,' 'The Things Left Undone,' and more, the album presents songs that continue to evolve every time they're played live.

Tracklist

My Bad Luck Soul

Slipped, Tripped and Fell in Love

Make It Rain

You Were Never Mine

That's What Love Will Make You Do

The Devil Is an Angel Too

Closer

Hammer

Love Wins Again

The Things Left Undone

Tour Dates

Aug 14 — Brașov, Romania — Brasov Jazz & Blues Festival 2026

Aug 15 — Diersbach, Austria — INNtöne Festival 2026

Aug 22 — Haacht, Belgium — Swing Wespelaar 2026

Sep 3 — Bryne, Norway — An Evening w/ Janiva Magness

Sep 5 — Stjørdal, Norway — Blues in Hell 2026

Nov 11 — Luzern, Switzerland — Lucerne Blues Festival 2026

Nov 12 — Šumperk, Czechia — Blues Alive Festival 2026

Nov 19 – Menen, Belgium – CC De Steiger Menen

Nov 20 – Zaandam, Netherlands – Blues Aan De Zaan Festival

Nov 21 — Białystok, Poland — Białostocki Ośrodek Kultury

About Janiva Magness

Janiva Magness is a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and one of the most acclaimed voices in contemporary blues. A multiple Blues Music Award winner, recipient of the B.B. King Entertainer of the Year Award and a 2025 Women Songwriters Hall of Fame induction, she has spent more than three decades creating emotionally fearless music that bridges blues, soul, R&B and Americana. Her powerful performances and unwavering authenticity have earned her a devoted global audience and a lasting place among the genre's most important artists.

Dedicated to Magness's late father-in-law, John Norton, TRUTH IN THE ROOM – THE CLEARMOUNTAIN SESSIONS spans a career that has included multiple Blues Music Awards, a Grammy nomination, and the B.B. King Entertainer of the Year Award. Magness has scheduled a series of international tour dates extending into next year, including stops in Romania, Austria, Belgium, Norway, Switzerland, Czechia, the Netherlands, and Poland.

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