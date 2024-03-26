Jane's Party Share Cover Of Ace Classic 'How Long' Ft. Zeus

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Toronto/Los Angeles quartet Jane's Party have shared a cover of the Ace classic, “How Long” today on all digital platforms, in conjunction with LA performances, tonight at Hotel Cafe (8pm) and this Sunday, at Melrose Trading Post (free, 2pm). The performances are part of a run of dates in support of Jane's Party's most recent infectious single, “Common Guys,” which continues to build momentum. Watch + share “Hold On” via YouTube.

Jane's Party recorded the eternally groovy “How Long” with the guys from Zeus, who produced their 2022 LP, Live Again. Discussing, vocalist/keyboardist Jeffrey Giles noted, “‘How Long' was on our list of covers to do, and with Zeus' affinity for that 1970s classic aesthetic, we were over the moon when Neil and Carlin came on board for the jam. It is a tune we all know and love, and was grooving right out of the gates!”

Bassist Devon Richardson added, “Sometimes you come across a song on a playlist that is so good you just sit back and picture yourself on stage performing it. It's so good you immediately want to be part of it. ‘How Long' is this song for us. Plus frequenting live music like we do, you sort of hear what songs are being covered around town. And personally, I've never heard this one being performed, so that also adds to its appeal.”

Jane's Party wrapped up in 2023 in a flourish releasing the single “Ships On An Ocean,” prior to hitting the road across North America supporting acclaimed UK artist Tom Odell. Additionally, the quartet released Wild in the Woods 1, their much loved YouTube series born out of the pandemic lockdown - a collaborative effort with musical friends, in which the band transformed unlikely outdoor spaces into mesmerizing performance venues.

Over the past dozen years Jane's Party has experimented with different sounds and styles, influences and eras, the sonic identity that first emerged with their demo debut The Garage Sessions has remained: simple-but-substantial melodies, rich, multi-part harmonies, and a mastery of musical dynamism. “Common Guys" is the first in a series of singles to be released in 2024 as they additionally work on a new full-length record. Stay tuned for more!

Tour Dates:

03/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hotel Café [tickets]

03/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Melrose Trading Post (2p, free)

04/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret [tickets]

06/13 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison (NXNE)

Photo credit: Nikki Omerod