Jane Monheit Announces 'The Merriest' Holiday Album

Jane Monheit is about to unwrap her new holiday CD The Merriest (Club44 Records) on October 28, followed by a streaming format release on November 4.

"I've always been a person who loves the holiday season," enthuses the international #1 Billboard pop/jazz vocalist. "I look forward to it all year, especially the wonderful songs we only get to experience during the month of December."

When classic Christmas songs are dipped in the sweet, luscious swing of jazz music, the results are always as warm and soothing as hot cocoa and chestnuts. Top that with a vocal performance from an artist who has perfected the art of songbook standards, and you've got all the ingredients for holiday delight.

The Merriest is Jane Monheit's second holiday album, following 2005's The Season. On this release, the celebrated jazz singer continues her tradition of imbuing timeless music with her unique vocal and jazz stylings. Produced by Rick Montalbano, The Merriest is a personal collection of festive faire handpicked by Monheit herself.

In addition to the decadent duet "That Holiday Feeling" with world-renowned artist John Pizzarelli, the album features such beloved material as "Christmas Time Is Here", "It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year", "Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!", and "Winter Wonderland". The Merriest also features the first ever recording of Broadway legend Cy Coleman's composition "(Christmas) Stay With Me."

A master of her craft, Jane Monheit's stunning interpretations of the American Songbook, classic pop songs, and traditional Latin / bossa nova tunes have mesmerized fans the world over. Her ability to honor timeless material with her well-honed vocal performances has resulted in several of her albums going to #1 on the Billboard Jazz Charts.

Smooth, playful, and enchanting, The Merriest richly revisits these cherished melodies with lush orchestrations and Monheit's signature vocals, evoking nostalgia, family, and home. It's a perfect collection to kick off the holiday season.