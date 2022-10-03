Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jane Monheit Announces 'The Merriest' Holiday Album

Jane Monheit Announces 'The Merriest' Holiday Album

The film will be released on streaming on November 4.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 03, 2022  

Jane Monheit is about to unwrap her new holiday CD The Merriest (Club44 Records) on October 28, followed by a streaming format release on November 4.

"I've always been a person who loves the holiday season," enthuses the international #1 Billboard pop/jazz vocalist. "I look forward to it all year, especially the wonderful songs we only get to experience during the month of December."

When classic Christmas songs are dipped in the sweet, luscious swing of jazz music, the results are always as warm and soothing as hot cocoa and chestnuts. Top that with a vocal performance from an artist who has perfected the art of songbook standards, and you've got all the ingredients for holiday delight.

The Merriest is Jane Monheit's second holiday album, following 2005's The Season. On this release, the celebrated jazz singer continues her tradition of imbuing timeless music with her unique vocal and jazz stylings. Produced by Rick Montalbano, The Merriest is a personal collection of festive faire handpicked by Monheit herself.

In addition to the decadent duet "That Holiday Feeling" with world-renowned artist John Pizzarelli, the album features such beloved material as "Christmas Time Is Here", "It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year", "Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!", and "Winter Wonderland". The Merriest also features the first ever recording of Broadway legend Cy Coleman's composition "(Christmas) Stay With Me."

A master of her craft, Jane Monheit's stunning interpretations of the American Songbook, classic pop songs, and traditional Latin / bossa nova tunes have mesmerized fans the world over. Her ability to honor timeless material with her well-honed vocal performances has resulted in several of her albums going to #1 on the Billboard Jazz Charts.

Smooth, playful, and enchanting, The Merriest richly revisits these cherished melodies with lush orchestrations and Monheit's signature vocals, evoking nostalgia, family, and home. It's a perfect collection to kick off the holiday season.




From This Author - Michael Major


El Capitan Theatre Hosting BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Double Feature & Fan EventEl Capitan Theatre Hosting BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Double Feature & Fan Event
October 3, 2022

The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood is offering a double feature and two fan event screenings hosted by Nerdist for Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.' Fans will receive an exclusive mini poster, Wakanda Forever collectible tin with 64oz popcorn, LE 1,000 stained glass pin, event credential and 20oz bottled beverage with their ticket.
The Beaches Return With New Single 'My People'The Beaches Return With New Single 'My People'
October 3, 2022

The Beaches have opened for acts such as The Rolling Stones and Foo Fighters, as well as many other critically acclaimed artists (Avril Lavigne, Alanis Morisette, The Aces, Passion Pit, and Eagles of Death Metal). Their last album was described by Elton John as “The best rock album of last year,” and they’ve been recognized with two Juno Awards.
Ewan Macfarlane Shares Album Title-Track 'Milk'Ewan Macfarlane Shares Album Title-Track 'Milk'
October 3, 2022

Ahead of the release of his second solo album - EWAN MACFARLANE - is pleased to present its title-track: “Milk.' Lifted from what will be his second full-length release in under a year, the album finds the former Apollo 440 and Grim Northern Social frontman extending his confident new solo direction with swaggering cuts such as this.
INTO THE WOODS to Perform on THE TODAY SHOW This WeekINTO THE WOODS to Perform on THE TODAY SHOW This Week
October 3, 2022

The Broadway cast of Into the Woods will perform on The TODAY Show this week. The broadcast will feature two performances, one during the show's 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. hours and the second during its 10:00 a.m. hours. The performances will mark the production's first televised performances.
VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Discusses Her Diana Ross Concert Mishap on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOWVIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Discusses Her Diana Ross Concert Mishap on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
October 3, 2022

The excitement continues on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” with rapper-turned-actor LL Cool J, and Tony Award-winning playwright of “A Strange Loop” Michael R. Jackson. Plus, country singer Jimmie Allen, “Queer Eye’s” Bobby Berk, comedian Hasan Minhaj, and actor Kunal Nayyar sit down with Jennifer. Watch clips from this week's episodes now!