Janalynn Castelino Revives Lenten Tradition With The Release Of 'The Old Rugged Cross'

Multilingual singer-songwriter and record producer Janalynn Castelino has added to her string of Lenten music with a deeply moving rendition of the classic hymn 'The Old Rugged Cross' that released today.

This release was preceded by the Latin chant 'Jesu Salvator Mundi', adding to her essence of faith. Janalynn has showcased her vocal talent and spiritual depth through the hymn's message of devotion and contemplation. The iconic Christian hymn is available to stream and download across all digital stores.

Listen to 'The Old Rugged Cross' by Janalynn Castelino here : https://li.sten.to/janalynntheoldruggedcross

Janalynn's vocals display unwavering belief infused with a sense of reverence. Serving as a focal point in the glow of our faith, the hymn is a reminder to listeners of the enduring power of the Cross that resonates with its believers on a profound scale of eternal reflections. Written by Rev. George Bennard in 1912, the timeless hymn is a tribute to Christianity. This Crucifixion hymn is immensely thought-provoking such that it serves as a reminder of salvation.

Janalynn's rendition is an expression of her statement of faith for listeners observing Lent. The 25-year-old versatile artist and academically trained doctor has immersed herself in the art from the very onset. Bearing Italian-Indian roots and surrounded by a rich cultural heritage, Janalynn's unique voice texture and perpetuating characteristic vocals have garnered her an authentic fanbase, leaving an indelible mark on listeners that engage with her music endeavours across boundaries. She continues to resonate with audiences of all backgrounds, sharing her unique vision with this release depicting the transformative power of enduring faith.