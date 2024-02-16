Janalynn Castelino Releases Polyphonic Latin Chant 'Jesu Salvator Mundi'

Janalynn Castelino has marked her first release of 2024 with the polyphonic Latin Chant "Jesu Salvator Mundi". Epic in every sense of the word, Janalynn has rendered the chant in 3 voices with the lead in Soprano, vocally harmonising it in Alto and Bass, performing it in a style from the Classical Baroque period. Recorded with rich vocal tones, it serves an an excellent medium for spiritual meditation and reflection throughout the Lenten season. The audio is available to stream and download across all digital stores with its visual accompaniment shared to YouTube.

Listen to the audio here : https://li.sten.to/jesusalvatormundi

Bringing worship to focus, Janalynn's soulful vocals are zenith throughout the track. Jesu Salvator Mundi is a Catholic Chant from the Roman Missal that's performed unaccompanied. With the score composed in the mid 17th century by the Italian composer Bartolomeo Cordans, it sounds just as dramatic as it is devotional.

Poignant traditional chants and contemplative hymns of glory encapsulate the reflective season of Lent. The echoes heard throughout Janalynn's version are an expression of her personal devotion that shines strongly. The multilingual singer-songwriter and doctor is optimistic that it might assist her listeners and followers observing Lent from around the globe in their spiritual reflections.