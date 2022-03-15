Jamie Jones Launches Hot Robot Radio

DJ, producer, Hot Creations label boss and curator of the global event series Paradise, Jamie Jones has announced details of his own new weekly radio show Hot Robot Radio.

With a new episode uploaded to Mixcloud every Wednesday, Hot Robot Radio will be broadcast further across 24 countries and 5 continents worldwide on digital and FM radio. Jamie's new radio venture is skyrocketing to new heights with each passing week. Iconic global stations such as Delta FM, Kiss FM, Nova, ABC, M20, Ibiza Global Radio + countless others will be spreading the love week in week out.

"I really want to take you on a bit of a musical trip," Jamie explains. "I'm going to be flipping the show each week between house, disco and some more daytime vibes, and then on the other weeks I'll be taking it a bit darker, a bit deeper - the kind of stuff you might hear me play in a warehouse or basement somewhere. I hope you're ready to get your boogie on. Let's go!"

Something of a dance music radio regular, Jamie has previously guested on the BBC Radio 1 shows of tastemakers Danny Howard, Pete Tong and Annie Mac, as well as recording two Essential Mixes and participating in the BBC Radio 1 live broadcast from Ibiza.

Jamie Jones has become one of the world's most adored electronic artists over the past decade, pioneering his own distinct sound and continuing to evolve creatively. More recently his event brand Paradise announced their return to Ibiza this summer, every Wednesday at Amnesia.

One of dance music's most important artists is poised to add another string to his bow.