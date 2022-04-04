Jamie Hannah Set To Release New Song 'Flowers'

During the global pandemic, Jamie Hannah went back to his classical musical roots and delivered what he is best known for, writing a catalogue of haunting, yet uplifting melodies that are now ready to be released. 'FLOWERS' is the first song for his forthcoming EP.

"May the flowers remind us why the rain was necessary" - Xan Oku

"This quote resonated in me while creating 'Flowers' while in lockdown, allowing me to look deep within myself to examine my own personal experience of love - both good and less good. It was a cathartic process. It is primarily a song about the universal quest to find love; it tries to evoke the joyous yet volatile beauty of love. Allowing yourself to fall in love is a huge jump into the unknown and takes bravery and strength."

Continuing, Jamie says, "When you listen to my new song I want you to feel that it is OK to feel vulnerable searching for love. Getting hurt or being let down during the process is a necessary part of life - to have experience the euphoria and the joy to smell the flowers. We have all experienced similar challenges - and its time for us for us not to feel so alone in the discovery process.

I wrote the song alongside two amazing female producers Andrea Rocha and Anna Straker."

As well as concentrating on writing powerful melodies and lyrics over lockdown, Jamie put together socially distanced concerts in car parks for the elderly confined to nursing homes and for his neighbours in local city apartment blocks. "Lockdown was incredibly difficult for everyone and I felt that music was a universal language that would help lift everyone's spirits"

December 2021 saw Jamie performing in ITV's 'Walk The Line' collecting accolades from head judge Gary Barlow of Take That who said, "Wow Jamie, that was really beautiful. Your voice is absolutely gorgeous. I've never heard anything like that before. Congratulations. I really loved it"

Singer Craig David added, "You sang beautifully. I feel like it is very unique. You smashed it"

Acclaimed actor, comedian and writer Dawn French was stunned "Wow, Are you some kind of musical shape shifter - somewhere between music and dream and opera and pop? I didn't know what was going to come next. All of it was exquisite"

Jamie is used to acclaim for his work having had amazing reviews and articles in

Publications such as TIME MAGAZINE, BILLBOARD MAGAZINE, PAPER MAGAZINE, and CLASH MAGAZINE.

This all added to Jamie's celebrated fans as Dame Emma Thompson went on record saying, "The potential in this young artist is breath-taking. His music is absolutely cracking. Amazing!"

Glowing adoration from Boy George "Jamie is a natural! His classical touches are just magical"

"FLOWERS" is set to release on the 22nd of April 2022 with a video on 28th April.