James Robert Webb Releases Timely 'Good Time Waitin' To Happen' Music Video

James Robert Webb has a knack for releasing timely songs. As the holiday season quickly approaches, the video for "Good Time Waitin' to Happen" will help fans escape into the classic love story, similar to that of holiday movies we have come to know and love. The cinematic quality of this video helps to highlight the beloved story as we follow the couple from the first time they meet all the way to growing old together. Watch as a wholesome love story unfolds in the official music video for "Good Time Waitin' To Happen," premiered today by the Oklahoman's native go-to news outlet, Tulsa World.

Watch the video below!



"It's been a bizarre year, but I am so thankful for the way that fans have responded to this music. I couldn't have imagined when we released this album in May, that we would have over a million streams at this point. I'm just incredibly grateful to the fans and their response to my music. Thank you!" says Webb.



In just a few short weeks, "Good Time Waitin' To Happen" has over 300,000 streams across platforms and is on over 85 playlists on Spotify, making it Webb's most streamed song. It's also been No. 1 on CDX True Indie Chart for 3 weeks, Top 25 on Music Row Breakout Chart, and No. 37 and climbing on the Billboard Country Indicator chart.



This is the fifth single off his current album James Robert Webb produced by Buddy Cannon (Kenny Chesney, Willie Nelson, Reba McEntire). With each song, Webb has seen continued and exponential growth.



"[This album] offers every reason to believe he'll continue to succeed. He possesses an edgy yet still agreeable demeanor, a voice that blends authority and empathy in equal proportions." - Lee Zimmerman, American Songwriter



"There is something about [James Robert Webb's] music, his lyrics that captivated my mother's heart. Reading more about Webb, couldn't help but know he writes what he lives. Radiologist. Husband. Father of three. Family values." - Donna Block, Medium



"A modern honky tonker that avoids all the bro country clichés and lets the party proceed. Nothing but a good time party on a platter, he knows the moves and serves them up just right. With the properly righteous vibe powering the proceedings, Webb has some winning ways already on display and this set is sure to serve up a bunch more. Well done." - Midwest Record



"'I am turning into a big fan of JRW. He has a great voice and his sound is very

radio friendly and contemporary whilst maintaining a firm respect for traditional country" - Paul Whitehouse, Beyond Radio, UK



True to his blue-collar roots, James Robert Webb walks the line between traditional and contemporary country music. Raised on a small farm outside of Tulsa, he grew up listening to a wide variety of Oklahomans including Bob Wills, Garth Brooks and Leon Russell. His sound is driven by his unique, indefinable voice and organic, neo-traditionalist style fused with modern production. His 2016 debut, Pictures, yielded two top-40 singles on the Music Row Country Breakout chart - "Makin' Love Tonight" and "How That Feels." Both broke the top 60 on the Billboard Indicator charts. In 2019, one of country music's most award-winning and renowned producer's Buddy Cannon (Kenny Chesney, Willie Nelson), took notice of Webb's unique style. The pair recently finished recording a full-length project coming February 28th. "April May," penned by Webb himself, was his second top 25 single on the Music Row charts and top 45 on Billboard's Country Indicator chart. This single also is No. 10 on CDX's True Indie Songs of the Year chart. "Tulsa Time," his latest release, has enjoyed support from Apple Music and frequent play on SiriusXM Willie's Roadhouse. His music has continued to attract new opportunities for the "easygoing giant." He recently played Calf Fry 2019, was chosen to headline the Southfork Music Festival in Parker, Texas and continues to play across the country connecting directly with the fans. For more on James Robert Webb, go to JamesRobertWebb.com.

