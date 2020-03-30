James Robert Webb Album Release Moved to May 1

In light of current events, James Robert Webb's upcoming self-titled album release will be moved to May 1. Produced by GRAMMY-nominated producer Buddy Cannon, Webb successfully brings traditional country into the modern age. Pre-order the album here. James Robert Webb includes songs written by hit-making writers including Wynn Varble, Shawn Camp, Bob McDill, Casey Beathard, Marla Cannon-Goodman and more.



"Think About It" has over 100,000 streams on Spotify, a total of over 14,000 saves and has been added to 52 playlists on Spotify so far. The current single is seeing rapid success at radio, jumping quickly to No. 55 on the Music Row Country Breakout Chart.



"Tulsa Time" has been supported by SiriusXM Willie's Roadhouse since its release in November. The second single, "April May" debuted on the Billboard Indicator Chart and was his 3rd consecutive top 40 single on the Music Row Country Breakout chart. It then ended the year at No. 10 on CDX's True Indie Songs of the Year 2019 chart. The first radio single from the album, "Now We're Gettin' Somewhere" peaked at No. 24 on MusicRow and No. 43 on Billboard Indicator Chart.



Joby Phillips at WCEN-FM in Saginaw, Mich. said "each song we get from James Robert Webb is better than the song before. 'April May' is certainly his best single yet. It sounds great on the air!"



"There is something about [James Robert Webb's] music, his lyrics that captivated my mother's heart. Reading more about Webb, couldn't help but know he writes what he lives. Radiologist. Husband. Father of three. Family values." - Donna Black, Medium



"A modern honky tonker that avoids all the bro country clichés and lets the party proceed. Nothing but a good time party on a platter, he knows the moves and serves them up just right. With the properly righteous vibe powering the proceedings, Webb has some winning ways already on display and this set is sure to serve up a bunch more. Well done." - Midwest Record



James Robert Webb Track Listing:

1. "Now We're Gettin' Somewhere" (Wynn Varble, Shawn Camp, Taylor Dunn)

2. "April May" (James Robert Webb)

3. "Undertow" (James Robert Webb, Alex Dooley)

4. "Good Time Waitin' To Happen" (Shelby Lee Lowe, Rob Crosby, Cody Webb)

5. "Stories To Tell" (Shelby Lee Lowe, Daniel Kleindienst, Richard Mitchell)

6. "Okfuskee Whiskey" (James Robert Webb, Matthew Shannon)

7. "I Was The One" (Bob McDill, Paul Harrison)

8. "Stealing Home" (Marla Cannon-Goodman, Casey Beathard, Donald Sampson)

9. "If I Had One Of Those" (Alex Dooley, Shelby Lee Lowe, Donnie Skaggs)

10. "Something Out Of Nothing" (James Robert Webb, Alex Dooley)

11. "Tulsa Time" (Don Williams)

12. "I Love You + Me" (James Robert Webb, Alex Dooley, Daniel Kleindienst)

13. "Think About It" (James Robert Webb, Alex Dooley, Shelby Lee Lowe)





