Jalen Harris Releases Single 'Delicious'

Actor, model and singer Jalen Harris today announced the release of his addictive new single and video “Delicious,” that was produced by Matt Wilder (Warner, Sony) & Jai Widdowson-Jones (Jay Z, Tyler the Creator). “Delicious” is the third offering from Jalen’s debut ManneKin, due out on November 28th.

Watch the official video here:

“Delicious is truly my ode to Prince, a major influence on who I am today as an artist in our present and modern music era,” said Jalen Harris. To accompany the single, Jalen has created an eye popping video that showcases his Broadway showman voice, look and dance moves while incorporating brand of pop music. “Everything about this video is Delicious, and I know that you will want to watch it over and over again.”

Outside of his career as a theatrical performer, Jalen Harris is an accomplished singer, actor, and model. He was initially discovered on season 10 of Fox’s American Idol and has since been cast for various television programs, theatrical tours and films such as Fist Fight (Warner Bros) and most recently his role in season 1 of Jordan Peele’s Lovecraft Country (HBO).

He is a former Simba actor for the Tony Award-winning and critically acclaimed Disney’s The Lion King North American Broadway Tour and is currently on the road starring as Eddie Kendricks of The Temptations in the renowned play Ain’t Too Proud. Tour dates of that performance are below,

AIN’T TOO PROUD TOUR SCHEDULE

Tempe, AZ: Nov 14th – 19th

Tucson, AZ: Nov 28th – Dec 3rd

Toronto, CA: Dec 7th – 17th

Detroit, MI: Dec 19th – Dec 23rd

Ottawa, ON: Dec 26th – 31st

Philadelphia, PA: Jan 3rd – 21st

Providence, RI: Jan 23rd – 28th

Rochester, NY: Jan 30th – Feb 4th

Durham, NC: Feb 6th – Feb 11th

Washington, DC: Feb 13th – Feb 18th

Sarasota, FL: Feb 21st – Feb 25th

New Orleans, LA: Feb 27th – March 3rd