Jake Wesley Rogers Announces North American Headlining Tour

Rising pop artist Jake Wesley Rogers announces Peace, Love & Pluto Tour, his first headlining tour of North America. The genre-blurring hitmaker kicks off the live trek co-produced by Live Nation and Emporium on Feb. 24, 2023 in Tampa FL at Crowbar, before criss-crossing the U.S. and Canada. Pre-sale tickets and VIP Packages are available on Oct. 26 at 12 p.m. EST, with General Admission to follow on Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. EST. Get your tickets HERE.

The announcement comes a week after the arrival of Rogers' critically acclaimed LOVE EP. A collection of audacious and heartfelt pop anthems, the six-song set showcases his signature, bluesy bravado on hits like "Dark Bird" and "Lavender Forever" as well as two new tracks, "Call It Love" and "My Mistake." To mark the occasion, a visual for the latter accompanied the EP release, offering fans a peek at the pop powerhouse's creative process.

Rogers showcased his larger-than-life stage presence while opening for Panic! At The Disco during the North American leg of their Viva Las Vengeance Tour, which winds up in Chicago on Oct. 28. The buzzing artist previously made show-stealing appearances at Austin City Limits, Lollapalooza, BottleRock Napa Valley, and Elton John's 30th annual Oscars viewing party where he shared the stage with six-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile. In 2021, he sold out shows at famed venues like The Troubadour in Los Angeles and the Mercury Lounge in New York City.

Discovered by Justin Tranter in 2020, the singer-songwriter's rise to stardom began last year when Apple Music's Zane Lowe debuted "Middle of Love" and called Rogers "wildly talented." That opinion was shared by a wide array of tastemakers including People, Billboard, Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, PAPER, and Vogue. He then made a whole new army of fans with the release of his 2021 'Pluto' EP and unforgettable performances on Good Morning America, The Late Late Show With James Corden, Late Night With Seth Meyers, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Legendary.

The 25-year-old will warm up for his hotly anticipated headlining tour by giving a very special performance in his hometown of Springfield, MO on Dec. 17, 2022. With his unique vision and indelible voice, Rogers will bring his wholly original brand of whimsical pop to fans across North America in 2023. Tickets HERE.

Jake Wesley Rogers Tour Dates

February 24, 2023 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar*

February 25, 2023 - Orlando, FL - The Social*

February 26, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

February 28, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - Parish Room at House of Blues

March 2, 2023 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn

March 3, 2023 - Dallas, TX - Cambridge Room at House of Blues

March 4, 2023 - Houston, TX - Peacock Room at House of Blues

March 6, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

March 8, 2023 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room at House of Blues

March 10, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

March 12, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - Bimbo's 365 Club*

March 14, 2023 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Mission Theater

March 15, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - The Biltmore Cabaret

March 16, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

March 18, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

March 19, 2023 - Denver, CO - Meow Wolf*

March 21, 2023 - Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theatre

March 22, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - Old Rock House*

March 24, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam Bar and Hall

March 25, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall*

March 26, 2023 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar*

March 28, 2023 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter

March 30, 2023 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

April 1, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz*

April 2, 2023 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

April 5, 2023 - Washington, D.C. - Union Stage

April 7, 2023 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

April 9, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry at The Fillmore

April 11, 2023 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

April 12, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

*Not A Live Nation show