Jake Shears Shares YAME & Le Chev Remixes of 'I Used To Be In Love'

The “I Used To Be In Love” remixes follow the recently-released reworks of “Last Man Dancing” courtesy of HiFi Sean.

Aug. 31, 2023

Following the recent release of his latest album Last Man Dancing, today Jake Shears has shared two new remixes of track “I Used To Be In Love” from YAME and Le Chev.

The polymathic Scissor Sisters’ front-man also recently confirmed details of his West End debut, having joined the cast of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club alongside Self Esteem (aka Rebecca Lucy Taylor) from September 2023. Tickets for the production, which took home seven Olivier Awards and is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, are on sale now.

The “I Used To Be In Love” remixes follow the recently-released reworks of “Last Man Dancing” courtesy of HiFi Sean, continuing Shears’ life-long love affair with club culture. Today, electronic duo YAME and also Le Chev (who’s featured on the thrilling electronic odyssey, ‘8 Ball’) provide their own spin on the hedonistic and heartfelt “I Used To Be In Love”. 

2023 has seen Jake Shears back where he belongs: at the center of the party, and a multi-hyphenate figure who is central to the cultural landscape. Critically-acclaimed recent album Last Man Dancing marked his highest charting solo release to date and featured the kind of RSVP list that could only come from Jake’s head: surprise guests range from Big Freedia, Boys Noize and Amber Martin to the sampled voices of Iggy Pop and Jane Fonda, plus a reunion with Kylie Minogue.

This summer Jake Shears carried Last Man Dancing out on the road, with sets ranging from Glastonbury, Mighty Hoopla and Pride to an intimate sold-out tour including London’s Village Underground. He also performed on live TV on Live With Kelly And Mark twice in NYC. Additionally, his Tammy Faye musical (with music from Shears and Elton John) scooped two Olivier Awards. With work that still speaks evenly to the margins and the masses, Jake Shears’ pull to create has remained a constant: often the Last Man Dancing, and always moving to his own beat. 

With more to come from the Last Man Dancing universe, check out the Remix EP on October 13th and watch out for further exciting projects from Jake Shears to follow soon.

Photo credit: Damon Baker




