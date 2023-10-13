Jake Shears Releases 'Last Man Dancing' Remixes EP

Shears is also currently embarking on his West End debut, having joined the cast of theatrical phenomenon Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

Jake Shears Releases 'Last Man Dancing' Remixes EP

Jake Shears has released his full Last Man Dancing Remixes EP. Out now on Mute, listen to the Lauer remix of “Too Much Music” here. Shears is also currently embarking on his West End debut, having joined the cast of theatrical phenomenon Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club alongside Self Esteem (aka Rebecca Lucy Taylor) until the new year.

Jake Shears’ Remixes EP continues the Scissor Sisters front-man’s lifelong relationship with dance music. The collection compiles reworked cuts from the record alongside old friends and new: from Erol Alkan, Yame and Le Chev to Lauer and HiFi Sean, it’s the perfect companion to Last Man Dancing and the club culture that’s always proved integral to Shears’ creative life.

2023 has seen Jake Shears back where he belongs: at the center of the party and a multi-hyphenate figure who’s central to the cultural landscape. This summer’s Last Man Dancing marked his highest charting solo release to date, and saw Jake storm the festival season in a whirlwind run of worldwide shows. Having scooped two Olivier Awards for his Tammy Faye musical earlier this year, with music from Shears and Elton John, news followed that Jake would soon be making his own West End debut.

He has joined the cast of theatrical phenomenon ‘Cabaret’ at the Kit Kat Club from September 25th, starring alongside Self Esteem (aka Rebecca Lucy Taylor) until the new year. With work that still speaks evenly to the margins and the masses, Jake Shears’ pull to create has remained a constant, often the Last Man Dancing and always moving to his own beat. 

With more to come from the Last Man Dancing universe, check out the Last Man Dancing Remixes EP and watch out for further exciting projects from Jake Shears to follow.

Photo credit: Damon Baker



From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

