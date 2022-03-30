Jahvillani Releases New Single 'RUFF!!!'

Staying true to his natural creative ability, the Wile$ide 1Gov Boss brings an outside of the box take with the music video for this lyrically aggressive dancehall tune. The music video features the artist having a dance battle with one of Jamaica's leading influencer / comedians Fatskull, which is sure to entertain.

The song and music video is produced by long-time collaborator / producer YGF. Still enjoying the success of the release of his debut album 'Dirt to Bentley,' Jahvillani's popularity has increased in Jamaica and the Diaspora. The artists rise to popularity began in 2019 with the release of "Wile Side Government." He has earned more than 25 million views on YouTube and an average of 103K monthly listeners on the streaming giant Spotify.

Jahvillani is one of the most widely recognizable faces in younger-generation Dancehall. Repping Ocho Rios on the North Coast of Jamaica, the artist has consistently delivered songs that are appealing to ladies balanced by a catalog of songs that depict life in his environment.

Born Dujon Edwards, the artist hails from Ocho Rios, a city that sits in St. Ann, a parish on Jamaica's northern coast. He graduated Ocho Rios High School where as a student, he started writing verses and became a campus favorite after three energetic performances. Naturally, he transitioned to recording and pursuing music full-time.

He decided that he would perform under the moniker "Jahvillani," a name forged through thinking about balance. Says the artist, "The name Jahvillani is a portmanteau, one that was deeply inspired by my views of society. 'Jah,' which means God in Rastafarianism, symbolizes the good in society and the good that is hopefully in everyone. While 'villani' is a creative twist on villain which speaks to the evil in society. Together it makes Jahvillani: the Wile $ide Gad who makes positive vibes, but also comments on the negatives in society, through his music."

Watch the new music video here: