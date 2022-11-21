Jadu Heart Share New Singles 'Freedom' & 'Blame'

London-based duo Jadu Heart (Diva-Sachy Jeffrey and Alex Headford) have shared two more singles, "Freedom" & "Blame", from their highly anticipated third album Derealised.

"Freedom" provides Jadu Heart's most singalong chorus to date, a call to arms for those not willing to submit to a rigid life. An escapist anthem, it's no coincidence that it was written during lockdown when the band felt suffocated both physically & musically. The Jaxon Whittington directed music video follows a cowboy with a third eye going on a surreal adventure, towing the line between horror-fantasy and Acid Western.

The band said "Freedom is a song about wanting to escape, it seems almost impossible to get away from the constant claustrophobic tightening of technology, information overload, bills and commitments; unfortunately that just seems an integral part of life in the 2020's. This song is a dream for space to breathe"

The singles follow previous album tracks "Cocoon" and "I Shimmer" which was supported by Fader, MTV, The Times, Rough Trade, Crack, Times Out, The Independent and more.

The album was worked out of their home in Stoke Newington having moved back from Bristol, burrowing down during lockdown to make their most interconnected body of work yet.

Derealised was written as an antidote to - and growing acceptance of - a baffling and dispassionate world. It is a celebration of humanity despite all of its failings. The album capures the them accepting "that the world is a weird fing place" rather than fighting against the feelings. One of the mental health issues the pair suffered from and then came to understand, derealisation, gives the new album its title.

Despites their last release being over two years ago, the pair have a way of connecting with their audience, themselves a balanced portrait of the country. A devoted audience highlighted by their 1.4 million monthly Spotify listeners and live shows of 1,000, Jadu Heart are building something truly special.

The band recently announced their biggest headline tour to date with shows in the UK, Europe and North America for January 2023. This is their first appearance in the US and with over 100m streams there they come in high demand.

Jadu Heart's third album Derealised will come out on January 20th via VLF Records. New singles "Freedom" & "Blame" are out on all DSPs now.

The band will play instore shows at Rough Trade London on January 21st and Rough Trade Bristol on January 22nd.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

1/24/2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex

1/25/2023 - Oakland, CA - Starline Social Club

1/27/2023 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

1/28/2023 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

1/29/2023 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune Club

2/1/2023 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry

2/3/2023 - Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village

2/4/2023 - Toronto, ON - The Velvet Underground

2/5/2023 - Montreal, QB - Petit Campus

2/7/2023 - Allston/Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

2/8/2023 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere

2/10/2023 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

2/11/2023 - Washington DC - Songbyrd Record Café

EU TOUR DATES

3/24/2023 - Edinburgh, UK - Voodoo Rooms

3/25/2023 - Glasgow, UK - Audio

3/27/2023 - Manchester, UK - YES

3/28/2023 - Bristol, UK - Exchange

3/30/2023 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

3/31/2023 - Brighton, UK - Patterns

4/2/2023 - Paris, FR - La Boule Noire

4/3/2023 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso (small hall)

4/4/2023 - Cologne, DE - Yuca

4/6/2023 - Berlin, DE - Lido

4/8/2023 - Copenhagen, DK - Vega (small hall)