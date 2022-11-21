Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jadu Heart Share New Singles 'Freedom' & 'Blame'

The track are from their highly anticipated third album Derealised.

Nov. 21, 2022  

London-based duo Jadu Heart (Diva-Sachy Jeffrey and Alex Headford) have shared two more singles, "Freedom" & "Blame", from their highly anticipated third album Derealised.

"Freedom" provides Jadu Heart's most singalong chorus to date, a call to arms for those not willing to submit to a rigid life. An escapist anthem, it's no coincidence that it was written during lockdown when the band felt suffocated both physically & musically. The Jaxon Whittington directed music video follows a cowboy with a third eye going on a surreal adventure, towing the line between horror-fantasy and Acid Western.

The band said "Freedom is a song about wanting to escape, it seems almost impossible to get away from the constant claustrophobic tightening of technology, information overload, bills and commitments; unfortunately that just seems an integral part of life in the 2020's. This song is a dream for space to breathe"

The singles follow previous album tracks "Cocoon" and "I Shimmer" which was supported by Fader, MTV, The Times, Rough Trade, Crack, Times Out, The Independent and more.

The album was worked out of their home in Stoke Newington having moved back from Bristol, burrowing down during lockdown to make their most interconnected body of work yet.

Derealised was written as an antidote to - and growing acceptance of - a baffling and dispassionate world. It is a celebration of humanity despite all of its failings. The album capures the them accepting "that the world is a weird fing place" rather than fighting against the feelings. One of the mental health issues the pair suffered from and then came to understand, derealisation, gives the new album its title.

Despites their last release being over two years ago, the pair have a way of connecting with their audience, themselves a balanced portrait of the country. A devoted audience highlighted by their 1.4 million monthly Spotify listeners and live shows of 1,000, Jadu Heart are building something truly special.

The band recently announced their biggest headline tour to date with shows in the UK, Europe and North America for January 2023. This is their first appearance in the US and with over 100m streams there they come in high demand.

Jadu Heart's third album Derealised will come out on January 20th via VLF Records. New singles "Freedom" & "Blame" are out on all DSPs now.

The band will play instore shows at Rough Trade London on January 21st and Rough Trade Bristol on January 22nd. Sign up here. Pre-order Derealised here. Sign up here for full access.

Watch the new music videos here:

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

1/24/2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex

1/25/2023 - Oakland, CA - Starline Social Club

1/27/2023 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

1/28/2023 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

1/29/2023 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune Club

2/1/2023 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry

2/3/2023 - Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village

2/4/2023 - Toronto, ON - The Velvet Underground

2/5/2023 - Montreal, QB - Petit Campus

2/7/2023 - Allston/Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

2/8/2023 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere

2/10/2023 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

2/11/2023 - Washington DC - Songbyrd Record Café

EU TOUR DATES

3/24/2023 - Edinburgh, UK - Voodoo Rooms

3/25/2023 - Glasgow, UK - Audio

3/27/2023 - Manchester, UK - YES

3/28/2023 - Bristol, UK - Exchange

3/30/2023 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

3/31/2023 - Brighton, UK - Patterns

4/2/2023 - Paris, FR - La Boule Noire

4/3/2023 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso (small hall)

4/4/2023 - Cologne, DE - Yuca

4/6/2023 - Berlin, DE - Lido

4/8/2023 - Copenhagen, DK - Vega (small hall)



DIJAHSB Announces Living Single-Inspired EP Photo
DIJAHSB Announces 'Living Single'-Inspired EP
DijahSB moves closer to their dream of living happily and being a voice for the LGBTQ+ community. The Toronto-based hip hop artist – known for giving the world a glimpse into the mind of a Black non-binary artist rapping their way through hope, heartbreak and breakthroughs – announces the next step in their musical evolution.
THE WINERY DOGS to Release New Album III in February Photo
THE WINERY DOGS to Release New Album 'III' in February
It’s been, well, a literal dog’s age since the vibrant powerhouse trio known as THE WINERY DOGS--RICHIE KOTZEN, MIKE PORTNOY, and BILLY SHEEHAN--marked their recording territory with new music. But now, following a seven-year break from the studio, THE WINERY DOGS are back in full force with their aptly named third album III.
Nicky Youre Shares New Song Eyes on You Photo
Nicky Youre Shares New Song 'Eyes on You'
“Eyes On You” arrives alongside a camp-style official video that follows an apprehensive Nicky as he cat-sits for a neighbor and, in the end, wins the hearts of the kitten and its owner. Directed by Vision Kid, the visual made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop and on the Paramount Times Square billboards.
Photos: Inside The American Music Awards With Wayne Brady & More Photo
Photos: Inside The American Music Awards With Wayne Brady & More
Hosted by Wayne Brady, the thrilling evening filled with world premiere performances and pop culture moments aired live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. Check out photos of Taylor Swift, P!NK, Wayne Brady, Sabrina Carpenter, GAYLE, Dove Cameron, Cardi B, Lion Richie, Smokey Robinson, and more.

