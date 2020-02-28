Jade Novah Releases New Album STAGES

On the heels of the critically acclaimed single "Somebody Son," singer, actress, songwriter, and social influencer Jade Novah proudly presents the next chapter of her musical journey on her brand new full-length album, Stages [Let There Be Art], debuting at #1 on the iTunes R&B charts today.

The 11-track opus examines and follows the different stages of her life and evolution both inside and outside of various relationships. Executive produced by her husband and musical director Devin Johnson, she opens up like never before. Right out of the gate, the lead single "Somebody Son" garnered critical acclaim with Rated R&B assuring, "Jade Novah never seems to disappoint." However, SoulBounce put it best, "It all sounds so good, we don't know how anyone's son could refuse her advances." At the same time, the track clocked over 200K streams and counting.

The project builds from an intimate confession on the title track and opener "Stages" to the anthemic and undeniable "Lost and Found" produced by Young Fyre [Lil Wayne, Britney Spears]. Elsewhere, "Newness" [feat. Eric Bellinger] hinges a dynamic duet as it seductively channels classic R&B. Everything culminates on the emotionally charged and entrancing "I Wish." Every stage proves impactful.

Next up, she hits the road on the upcoming Stages Tour. It kicks off March 20 in San Francisco, CA at Brick + Mortar, rolls through major markets coast-to-coast, and concludes April 25 at The Masquerade in Atlanta, CA. Tickets are available HERE.

Stages follows a breakout year for the versatile force. Her debut album, All Blue, has surpassed 6 million plays on Spotify alone and earned her a NAACP Image Award for "Best New Artist." Not to mention, Essence applauded her as one of "music's rapidly rising stars."

TRACKLISTING

1. Stages

2. Somebody Son

3. Newness ft. Eric Bellinger

4. In Your Head (Interlude)

5. Cycles

6. Come Back

7. Lost & Found ft. Jared Brady

8. Lifestyle

9. Lay It Down

10. Dive

11. I Wish

STAGES TOUR DATES

3/20 San Francisco, CA Brick + Mortar

3/21 Sacramento, CA Holy Diver

3/22 Los Angeles, CA The Roxy

3/24 San Diego, CA House of Blues

3/27 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry

3/29 Washington, D.C. Union Stage (Femme It Forward)

4/5 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre

4/6 Boston, MA Great Scott

4/8 Cleveland, OH House of Blues

4/9 Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge

4/10 Detroit, MI St. Andrews Hall

4/11 Nashville, TN Bas ement East

4/13 Charlotte, NC Amos

4/14 Orlando, FL Soundbar

4/16 New Orleans, LA House of Blues

4/17 Dallas, TX Trees

4/19 Houston, TX Studio At Warehouse Live

4/25 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade





