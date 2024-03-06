Jade Bird Shares New Single 'You've Fallen In Love Again' From 'Burn The Hard Drive' EP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



UK-born and Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter Jade Bird has today announced her forthcoming EP, Burn The Hard Drive, out April 10th on Glassnote Records.

Like falling in love, break-ups start slowly and then happen all at once. For Jade Bird, the end of her relationship gathered pace and crashed into reality in 2022, resulting in the beautifully temperate EP Burn The Hard Drive. The EP, created with Alex Crossan, known better as Mura Masa, is a short collection of songs that paint the various stages of grief that come with the end of a relationship in devastatingly astute but carefully optimistic strokes.

Today, Bird shares the latest tease of the EP with her new single “You've Fallen In Love Again,” where Bird's hushed vocals twinkle across a winding bass line with otherworldly synths popping in and out of focus.

“I think we tapped into the dissociative mood I was in - I felt like I was hovering above myself,” she says. The song suggests a fear of finding herself back in an unhealthy relationship, the trap of falling in love. “I think that is probably the most relatable feeling, as opposed to the heartbreak. I needed to be free.”

The track is accompanied by a psychedelic-inspired video, directed by Aries Moross, set in California's Mojave desert. Watch HERE.

Last month, Bird released the EP's title song, written during one of her last writing sessions before the breakup. "Burn The Hard Drive" is a sultry, sorrowful song that offers a digital Eternal Sunshine solution of destroying all evidence of a relationship.

The New York Times picked it for their Playlist saying, "Jade Bird sings about trying to leave behind both human and digital memories in “Burn the Hard Drive,” singing, “There's nothing left to do but erase moments one by one.” A nimble, triplet-driven, nervous-energy track concocted by the producer Mura Masa has instruments popping in and out like those stubborn, unwanted thoughts

Jade Bird has also just announced her ‘Open Up The Songbook' Acoustic tour - based on her Substack, an intimate space where Jade shares the original demos and stories behind her music .Her North American tour will see her stop in Austin, Nashville, Washington D.C., Toronto, Los Angeles, and more. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale, Thursday March 7th @ 1PM ET. Regular tickets will go on sale, March 8th @ 1PM ET. You can get tickets HERE.

‘'I'm going to be zipping up my acoustic guitar and heading to your city USA and Canada. This is going to be a really special Open Up The Songbook show, I'll be playing the new music before anyone else hears it too! These are very special acoustic shows where I'll be playing old songs, new songs and unheard demos.I really cannot wait to see everyone, this is my favourite part of being a songwriter and has always been, meeting you!''

Jade Bird ‘Open Up The Songbook' Tour Dates

Thu, Apr 11 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater

Sat, Apr 13 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

Sun, Apr 14 - Dallas, TX - The Kessler Theater

Tue, Apr 16 - Nashville, TN - Bluebird Cafe

Wed, Apr 17 - Atlanta, GA - Eddie's Attic

Fri, Apr 19 - Charlotte, NC - The Evening Muse

Sat, Apr 20 - Washington, DC - Miracle Theatre

Sun, Apr 21 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

Tue, Apr 23 - Portsmouth, NH - 3S Artspace

Wed, Apr 24 - Somerville, MA - Arts at the Armory

Thu, Apr 25 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios

Fri, Apr 26 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground (Showcase Lounge)

Sun, Apr 28 - Toronto, ON - The Drake Underground

Tue, Apr 30 - Evanston, IL - Space

Thu, May 2 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room

Sat, May 4 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake

Mon, May 6 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

Wed, May 22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

Thu, May 23 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord

Photo Credit: Ariel Moross