Jacqueline Loor Releases New Single 'I Can Fly'

In anticipation of her debut album, Show Them (out October 1st, 2021), Jacqueline Loor has released the empowering single, "I Can Fly." Written for and dedicated to her twin sister, who she calls her muse, Loor's cinematic pop songs take the listener on a journey through a toxic relationship. She hopes that the true story of her sister finding the strength to soar on her own will embolden others to do the same.

"I wrote 'I Can Fly,' for my twin as soon as she finally left the toxic relationship she was in for years," Loor says. "I knew she was scared but I wanted her to know she is absolutely amazing all on her own."

Loor herself is no stranger to reinvention. A mother of two who has been writing songs for years, she did not begin singing until about three years ago. "I just started doing this at 36 - people think it's too late, and that's bull!" she laughs. Never one to give up on her dreams, she has added production to her list of talents, self-producing one track on Show Them, "I Broke My Heart." She is also in the process of releasing a series of Spanish-language Latin pop songs. Tracks like "Nunca Te Olvidaré" and "No Me Digas" place her in a fresh, new light that highlights her diverse skill set. The latter was recently featured in the short film, Un Pequeño Corte, part of the LATINXPERIENCE on PBS during their Summer of Aventura 2021 incentive, giving underrepresented Latin X storytellers a chance to tell their stories. That joins a growing list of notable placements in movies and TV shows, including "Burn It Down" in the series, Batwoman.

Jacqueline Loor may have initially made Show Them for her sister, but its relatable themes and universal messages forever exist as a beacon for all who need them. "At the end of the day, it's about helping other people who are going through hard times," she says.

"I want the album to leave people inspired. I hope it helps give them clarity to see what's going on, not pretend it's something it's not, and realize they have the strength to get out of it... and at the end of it, know they're amazing just the way they are."

Listen to the new track below: