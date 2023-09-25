Jacquees Set to Embark On 'Sincerely for You' Tour

Returning to the road for what promises to be his biggest jaunt yet, Jacquees reveals the dates for his 2023 Sincerely For You Tour across North America this fall.

He will be joined by Nick Lavelle as direct support on all dates. This run kicks off on September 29, in New Orleans, LA at Republic NOLA, and from there the tour goes to major markets coast-to-coast for two months concluding November 28 in New York, NY at Irving Plaza. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.

The multiplatinum R&B phenomenon will perform classics from his catalog as well as fan favorites from his acclaimed latest studio album, Sincerely For You.

Jacquees continues a busy and prolific 2023. He notably captivated audiences on Tink’s Thanks 4 Everything Tour in addition to teaming up with Queen Naija for a tribute to the iconic R&B trio SWV at this year’s Black Music Honors television special. Earlier this month, Diddy unveiled a special collaboration “Pick Up” with Jacquees and Fabolous.

Long-known for his riveting live performances, this promises to be one of the hottest R&B shows this year.

SINCERELY FOR YOU TOUR DATES:

September 29th - New Orleans, LA - Republic NOLA

October 1st - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

October 2nd - Charleston, SC - Music Hall

October 3rd - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

October 9th - Philadelphia, PA - Living Arts Theatre

October 10th - Washington, DC - Howard Theatre

October 14th - Detroit, MI - Club Bleu

October 15th - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

October 16th - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

October 18th - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere’s

October 19th - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

October 20th - Chicago, IL - The Forge

October 22nd - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

October 23rd - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ball

October 24th - Oklahoma City, OK Tower Theatre

October 29th - Denver, CO - Cervantes

October 30th - Salt Lake City, UT Soundwell

October 31st - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

November 2nd - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre

November 6th - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

November 7th - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

November 9th - Los Angeles, CA - The Vermont

November 13th - Houston, TX - House of Blues

November 14th - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

November 15th - Dallas, TX - Echo Lounge

November 18th - Macon, GA - Macon Arts Center

November 19th - Orlando, FL - Level 13 EC

November 20th - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

November 22nd - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

November 27th - Austin, TX - EMOS

November 28th - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

About Jacquees:

A thirteen-year grind ushered Jacquees into the forefront of modern R&B with multiple platinum records, billions of streams, and sold-out shows everywhere. Behind all of those flashy vocal runs and silky bedroom jams, you’ll find the same humble music-obsessed vocalist who first picked up a microphone at 9-years-old in his hometown of Decatur, GA.

He’s come a long way too. After the success of his independent 19 EP in 2014, he inked a deal with Cash Money Records and cultivated a signature style steeped in throwback soul with the right amount of 21st century sizzle. His 2018 full-length debut 4275 scored a gold certification from the RIAA and boasted the double-platinum “B.E.D.” and platinum “At The Club” featuring Dej Loaf.

A year later in 2019, he returned with King of R&B, which yielded the gold-selling “Your Peace” featuring Lil Baby. Not to mention, he teamed up with Cash Money Records Co-Founder and iconic rapper Birdman for the collaborative Lost At Sea [2016] and Lost At Sea 2 [2018]. He also closed out 2019 with the Christmas in Decatur EP and 2022 with his latest studio project Sincerely For You.