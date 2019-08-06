Jacknife Arrives on New Noise with Breakthrough Banger VISIONS

Encompassing hard-hitting bass stabs and dynamic twists and turns, Aussie producer JACKNIFE jumps right into it on his New Noise breakthrough banger "Visions." Listen on your favorite streaming service here!



Born and raised in New South Wales, the Australian producer cut into international fame in 2018, catching the attention of Skrillex, Dj Snake, Zeds Dead, Malaa, K?D, 4B, and Dr. Fresch. Since his past career of being a professional surfer, JACKNIFE, also known as Jack Duggan, has traded his surfboard in for a DJ rig and has since developed a unique blend of dark, underground mid-tempo electro house music. Embodying the persona of a blade, delicate yet diligent, the Australian native is the next producer to keep an eye on as he makes his way to Dim Mak. This November, JACKNIFE is set to perform at Our:House Festival in New Zealand where he'll showcase his hard-hitting tracklist live for an eager audience.



New Noise is Dim Mak's new music discovery imprint that focuses on cutting edge sounds from burgeoning artists across the genre spectrum. New Noise originally got its start as a compilation series highlighting fresh faces handpicked by Steve Aoki and the Dim Mak crew. Since then, the platform has evolved into a bi-weekly, free-download model based on singles. New Noise's current incarnation is also copyright free, which allows the budding community of Twitch gamers and amateur YouTube creators to use New Noise music in their videos and live streams without the need to purchase or pay fees, all in exchange for linking back to the artists and their music.





