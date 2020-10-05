Jackie Lynn Confirms Record Release Show on Oct. 17

Celebrating the release of "Jacqueline."

Saturday, October 17 will mark the long-promised return to the live arena for Jackie Lynn, when they stage a virtual concert at Chicago community staple The Hideout! This album release party celebrates Jacqueline (available now), which has sent tracks like "Shugar Water", "Odessa" and "Dream Street" spinning into the twilight of glittering dance floors, roadside stops and bedrooms alike all around the globe. Jackie Lynn is calling to you: tear off your mask and become another person for a night from the comfort of your own iso-portal! Don your colorful clothes and clear the floor around you - you gotta move. And Jackie Lynn is no stranger to movement - they'll be on the other side, guiding you - with Jacqueline leading the way. The show kicks off at 8pm CST.

Jackie Lynn is the fictional alter ego of singer/songwriter Haley Fohr who is also known for her indie folk project Circuit des Yeux. The self-titled debut LP was released in 2016 to wide-spread acclaim and it told the story of Jackie's (of course fictional) life to date. With Jacqueline, Jackie Lynn returns and her continuing story is brought to us by Fohr, Cooper Crain, Rob Frye and Dan Quinlivan of Bitchin Bajas. Forced off the grid, Jackie's self-proclaimed hero-of-none's story was one of revenge and reconciliation - but with the help of the benevolent spirit of strangers, Jackie Lynn has earned herself a second go-around.

With a map as her guide, and all the weight of the world as her cargo, Jacqueline, lady of the road, is born. Each track on Jacqueline depicts a day in the life of a woman on a long haul, both alone and together with her own thoughts. In theory, Jackie Lynn's Jacqueline is the personification of internal strength, humbling endurance, and twilight introspection through the lens of a femme long-haul truck driver.

In practice, Jackie Lynn's Jacqueline is a testament to the traditional American Band.

Photo Credit: Evan Jenkins

