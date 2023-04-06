Jack River Shares New Single 'Lie In The Sun'

Coastal alt-pop queen Jack River (aka Holly Rankin) shares ethereal new single "Lie In The Sun," the latest taste from her forthcoming sophomore album Endless Summer - due out Friday June 16th, via Nettwerk Records and available via all DSPs.

"I wrote 'Lie In The Sun' with John Ryan, a hilarious New Yorker who I met at a writing camp in Byron. Over lunch, we were asking my publisher about her youth - what she got up to with friends in the suburbs, and what kind of slang they would use to describe going out and getting wasted with friends - she told us they'd say 'we're going to lie in the sun'. We were both fascinated and dreamt of a psych night scene, a fluorescent acid world of 70s youth. And so 'Lie in the Sun' was born."

- Jack River

As Holly stated, she co-wrote "Lie In The Sun" with John Ryan whose credits include One Direction, Maroon 5, Dave Guetta and Harry Styles. The single was produced with Josh Fountain (BENEE, Alison Wonderland, Jarryd James) and paints the picture of an apocalyptic holiday, of blissfully floating in the sea while the sky is on fire around you.

"Josh and I layered vocals upon vocals, reversed and twisted sounds, turned things upside down," Holly explains. "Within the production there is a story of obscuring what is real, so it doesn't feel as harsh anymore."

The Endless Summer era dawned with sun-drenched single "Real Life," which was the #1 most played track on triple j and earned praise from NME, The Guardian, and Women in Pop. "Nothing Has Changed" came with the announcement that Jack River would be taking a break to welcome her first child into the world.

This break was followed by "Endless Summer ft Genesis Owusu" - the album's title track that brought news of the June 16th LP release. The single picked up adds to Spotify's Pollen (1.3 mil), Modern Psychedelia and Indie Chillout in the US, New Music Friday Australia and New Zealand, Iceland, India and Sweden, plus triple j and MTV.

Endless Summer is an escapist's dream. Written just prior to finding out she was expecting her first child, Rankin recorded the album and took an important break to entrench herself in new parenthood. Returning like a force of nature - with a newborn in her arms - Jack River is ready to release an album on finding the balance between escapism and real life, something Rankin is facing in every facet of her world: in music, in activism and now as a parent.

With more than 66 Million streams and multiple Platinum and Gold singles, Jack River is a force to be reckoned with. Her debut album Sugar Mountain earned 3 ARIA Nominations and an APRA Nomination. Jack River has not only proven herself as a powerhouse musician, but as an agent for change.

She spearheaded the "Our Soundtrack Our Stories" initiative alongside ARIA championing homegrown music, she played to 80K people in Sydney as part of a massive School Strike for Climate global event and she launched and hosted a podcast - To Rebel In The Times - that delved into impact, change and music through conversations with notable artists such as Portugal. The Man. Jack River embraces her passions, her truths, and her pain through Endless Summer.