Jack River Shares Breezy New Single 'Nothing Has Changed'

Australian artist and activist Jack River (aka Holly Rankin) shares her breezy new single "Nothing Has Changed." Co-written and produced with Joel Quartermain (G Flip, Client Liaison, Merci, Mercy) and Edwin White (Vance Joy, Amy Shark), the new single is packed with sunny production and one of River's most singable hooks to date.

"I wrote 'Nothing Has Changed' after playing my first show back after the pandemic at Bass in the Grass, in Australia," explains Jack River. "I was scared that everything might have changed, but when I returned, everything was in its place, we were all there - screaming and yelling and singing together, just like we used to, and just like we will for years to come."

"Nothing Has Changed" marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Holly as she announces she will be taking a break over the holidays to welcome her first child into the world. She adds...

"All in all, the journey of pregnancy, and the anticipation of motherhood has given me a mandate to slow down for the summer (winter in the US) and into real life, whatever that is about to be. I'm taking a couple months off socials and this world, to make another world of my own, a world just for me and my family and my dog that can't be streamed or liked or shared."

The new single follows "Real Life," an upbeat retro dance-pop summer jam that was produced by frequent collaborator Xavier Dunn and The Belligerents' Lewis Stephenson and was released in July 2022 with an accompanying music video that is as vibrant as the song itself. "Real Life" had The Guardian including it in their "Best New Music" roundup, throwing out comparisons to Primal Scream and Kylie Minogue, and the song claimed the most played spot at Triple J upon its release, collecting playlisting adds across Spotify, Apple, and Amazon.

With over 66 million streams and multiple Platinum and Gold singles in Australia, Jack River is a force to be reckoned with. Her debut album Sugar Mountain earned 3 x ARIA Award nominations, including Breakthrough Artist of the Year, Best Pop Release, and Engineer of the Year; an AIR nomination for Best Independent Pop Album; and saw Holly Rankin nominated for Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year at the APRA Awards.

Watch the new video here: