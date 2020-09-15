Jack Klatt's New Single 'Tennessee Blues' Out Now

Watch the new video for the single below!

Following the success of 2019's It Ain't The Same, singer/songwriter Jack Klatt brings his "earnest, unhurried crooning" (No Depression) to "Tennessee Blues," a new single and cover of the Bobby Charles classic. Now available at all DSPs, the video for the single premiered today.

Recorded in studio on a snowy Minnesota afternoon in late January, for the track Klatt enlisted three brothers of the Cactus Blossoms-Tyler Burkum (electric guitar), Page Burkum (backing vocals and Jack Torrey (electric guitar)-along with Chris Bierden on bass and Lars-Erik Larson on drums.

"I had never heard of Bobby Charles when he came up while I was making my last record," offers Klatt. "The tunes I had brought to the table reminded one of my bandmates of his self-titled release. Hearing it for the first time was like finding an instant buddy. It wasn't long before I started singing Charles' "Tennessee Blues" as a staple of my nightly setlist on tour. The song fit like a good pair of shoes, I identified with the lonesome wanderlust of the song and thought it would be fun to put a new spin on it. We worked out the track together for a few hours and came up with something that I think Bobby Charles would approve of. In a time when all the news is bad news, we're all longing for a place to feel loose."

Upon its release, It Ain't The Same garnered critical praise with Paste noting, "his unique sound defies genres," while Atwood Magazine coined him "an American poet of redemption."

Born and raised in the Twin Cities, Klatt dropped out of college to see the world, busking his way from San Francisco to Spain before returning home with a new focus on songcraft and fingerstyle technique. Shortly after, he began playing across the Midwest, from barrooms, saloons, clubs, and festival stages, with this signature country-blues approach.

