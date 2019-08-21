Jack Harlow Enlists Bryson Tiller For 'Thru The Night'

Generation Now/Atlantic Records rapper JACK HARLOW returns with "THRU THE NIGHT (FEAT. BRYSON TILLER)," the bouncy first single from his forthcoming new project, available at all digital retailers and streaming partners today. The party ready song - produced by The Understudy - sees the 21-year-old rapper teaming up with fellow Louisville, KY native, BRYSON TILLER over an infectious, classic Usher sample. Jack announced the collaboration yesterday via Billboard. The new song arrives with the equally fun companion video, directed by Ace Pro and Nemo Achida, was shot at famed Louisville landmark, Robben's Roost Skating Rink. Lace up your roller skates and watch the "THRU THE NIGHT" music video below. And don't miss the surprise at the end of the video. Consider it a taste of what's to come....

On collaborating with Bryson, Jack says: "Trapsoul came out my senior year, and that's all we were listening to in the 'Ville. I was riding around and playing that s on repeat. He was the hottest thing going. I always dreamed of doing a song with him. Now that we got one, of course it means the world to me."

In addition to the release of "THRU THE NIGHT," Jack announced "THE MISSION TOUR." The 29-date tour kicks off October 18 in Chicago, IL, wrapping with a hometown show on November 29. Artist presale and VIP tickets are available now by using the code HARLOW. General tickets go on sale this Friday, August 23 at 10:00am local time. Visit www.jackharlow.us for all tour information, including dates & tickets. The announcement of "THE MISSION TOUR" comes on the heels of a busy summer for the rapper, which was complete with a line-up of performances at high-profile festivals includingGovernor's Ball, Bonnaroo, Capitol Hill Block Party and more, receiving praise from Rolling Stone, Billboard and FADER, to name a few. Most recently, Jack brought his energetic stage show to select dates on Wiz Khalifa's "Decent Exposure Tour."

Harlow's as-of-yet-titled new project is the follow-up to his much-buzzed-about previous release, Loose, which was released in a little over a year ago and spawned eye-catching visuals for "SUNDOWN","PICKYOURPHONEUP (feat. K. Camp)," "CODY BANKS," SYLVIA (feat. 2forwOyNE)" and "DRIP DROP (feat. Cyhi The Prynce)."

Watch the video for "Thru The Night" here:





