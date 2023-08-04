Ja Rule To Headline Amazon Music's Final '50 & Forever' City Sessions Livestream Series

Ja Rule’s performance marks the finale of the “50 & Forever” City Sessions series from Amazon Music.

Aug. 04, 2023

Amazon Music announces the final “50 & Forever” City Sessions livestream of the summer. On August 10, the eve of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, legendary Grammy-nominated rapper Ja Rule and a lineup of friends and collaborators will hit the stage for a special performance from The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City.

Sponsored by M&M’S®, fans can watch the performance live on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch at 4:00 p.m. PDT/7:00 p.m. EDT. Fans will also be able to attend the performance in-person in New York at The Rooftop at Pier 17. Tickets are available now and can be purchased for $10 here. All proceeds will be donated to a charity of the artist’s choice.

Ja Rule’s performance marks the finale of the “50 & Forever” City Sessions series from Amazon Music. Throughout the summer, the Amazon Music channel on Twitch has streamed content every week leading up to hip-hop’s 50th anniversary on August 11, including last night’s City Session livestream from Atlanta featuring Jeezy, T.I., and Young Dro.

Amazon Music also streamed exclusive live performances from hip-hop luminaries like Rick Ross, Wale, Clipse, Joey Bada$$, Curren$y, and more.

Fans also tuned in for special Group Thread discussions every Monday featuring hip-hop luminaries, hosted by journalist and producer Speedy Morman; Breakthrough Live performances each Tuesday from the next generation of hip-hop talent; and special episodes of Rotation Roundtable, a hybrid Twitch livestream and 60-minute podcast hosted by Morman, Nyla Symone, Gabe P, and Rob Markman, every Wednesday.

“50 & Forever” Livestream Schedule

August 7 – Group Thread: Ladies First Live from the Seaport

August 8 – Breakthrough Live: New Voices in Hip-Hop Live from the Seaport

August 10 – City Sessions New York: “50 & Forever” Live from The Rooftop at Pier 17 - tickets

Amazon Music is paying tribute to hip-hop’s monumental influence on music, culture, and society with “50 & Forever,” a program in celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, which will bring fans together to honor hip-hop’s undeniable legacy and champion the artists writing the next 50 years of hip-hop’s history.

Created by Rotation, the hip-hop and R&B brand from Amazon Music, “50 & Forever” will give hip-hop its well-deserved flowers, with curated events, livestreams, playlists, original content, and new music—spanning Amazon Music, Twitch, Audible, Prime Video, and Amp.

Photo Credit: James Farrell



