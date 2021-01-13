JULIANA. Releases New Single 'Love Preview'

Emerging pop singer and songwriter JULIANA. has released her new single "Love Preview" along with an accompanying music video. The hopeful love song documents the blossoming, and often delusional, stages of a new relationship with the Los Angeles-born and based artist wondering, "what is this feeling? Tell me the truth. Will you fall in love, 'cause I just fell for you?" PRESS HERE to listen to "Love Preview" and watch the official music video, directed by Alec Griffen and produced by Christina Jobe, below.

"I couldn't be more excited to start off 2021 with my new single and video 'Love Preview'," shares JULIANA. "It's a song that's meant to be lighthearted and positive considering we could all use that extra glimpse of hope in a new year. I have always been someone who writes songs based on my personal experiences, and this one is no different. I wrote 'Love Preview' during the beginning stages of a crush, where everything was peachy keen and delusional. It's the moment where you barely know the person, but you feel so infatuated and blinded to reality that you think you're falling in love. I think a lot of people have felt something similar, so I hope it can strike a familiar chord with everyone listening."

"We made the music video to resemble a romance trailer to play off the title of the song, showing a 'love preview' between me and this guy I thought I was falling for," she adds. "However, the video starts and ends with me alone on my bed watching TV to symbolize the reality of the situation and how the relationship didn't end up working out. The song itself is an expression of love in the purest form possible, the freeing feeling you get when you're getting to know someone. The video, on the other hand, brings out the truth behind some relationships. Not all that start out amazing end well. I wanted to highlight both realities as something that is beautiful because not all happy endings end up the way you might have imagined and that is okay. They're both beautiful and part of your journey. 'Love Preview' is just another chapter of my life and my story, and I'm honored to be able to share it with the world."

Since her debut in September with the empowering break-up single "Call It Quits," JULIANA. has been steadily releasing new music while garnering media attention from the likes of Culture Collide, LA Weekly, Celeb Secrets, GroundSounds, Stage Right Secrets, Sound Vapors and many more, and racking up thousands of plays. Her follow-up single "Burn" is a liberating pop song that served as a breakthrough moment in both her mental health and her songwriting. Most recently, JULIANA. released a reimagined version of Ariana Grande's "Santa Tell Me" with friend and artist Izzy Pollak as a charity single this past holiday season.

Through eloquent songcraft, graceful instrumentation, and dynamic vocals, JULIANA. says what's on her mind and converts raw feelings and real stories into chantable, powerful anthems. Having grown up surrounded by music, JULIANA. made her onstage debut at 11-years-old, began writing songs in high school, and notably made it past the infamous "Hollywood Round" of American Idol when she was a teenager. However, a series of physical trials and tribulations while in Boston for college prevented her from singing for over two years. She completed her studies back in L.A. in order to recover from a successful surgery and focus on her mental health. With newfound stability and her voice back intact, JULIANA. moved to New York City for a fresh perspective. It was there that she re-discovered her songwriting and deep-rooted love of music. JULIANA. has found inspiration in her songwriting from the likes of Julia Michaels, Zara Larsson and Hailee Steinfeld, who use their raw and personal lyrics to preach body positivity, sex positivity and female empowerment. Artists such as Astrid S, Bebe Rexha and Ellie Goulding have also inspired her in crafting her personal sound. After years of honing her skills, JULIANA. officially made her musical introduction to the world in 2020 with her empowering pop songs. Nothing is off limits when it comes to her songwriting; she writes about love, heartbreak, depression, manipulation and independence - any topic or feeling that comes to her. As a young woman who's dealt with various obstacles and life experiences, JULIANA. wants to bring positivity, empowerment, acceptance and control through her lyrics and sound to help and heal others.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: STILLVIKA