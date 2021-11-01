Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

JT Brennan Releases New Single 'October & You'

The new single debuted on Apple Country's Best New Songs and New In Country editorial playlist.

Nov. 1, 2021  

Country riser JT Brennan rounded out the month of October with his addictive new single, "October & You."

Listen to "October & You" here.

The new single was co-written by Vibe City songwriter Jesse Slack (Jade Eagleson, Ryan Ottolini). The single was produced by David Morris and mixed and mastered by Austin Shawn.

The new single debuted on Apple Country's Best New Songs and New In Country editorial playlist. JT's single was also featured on Amazon Music's Breakthrough Country. Additionally, the new single was featured on Acadamy of Country Music's New Music Friday playlist, Country Swag's New Music playlist, and countless other playlists.

You can connect with JT Brennan on Instagram and TikTok.


