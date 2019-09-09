J.S. Ondara Performs on CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY

Breakout singer-songwriter J.S. Ondara made his national television debut playing songs off his lauded debut album, Tales of America, on "CBS This Morning: Saturday." Watch Ondara's performances of "Saying Goodbye," "Torch Song" and "Lebanon" accompanied by Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith from Dawes.

Tales of America: The Second Coming, the deluxe version of the album, will be released on September 20 via Verve Forecast. This version will be comprised of the standard album tracklist with five additional bonus tracks including a cover of Neil Young's "Heart of Gold," which is available now.

Following a completely sold out debut headline run, as well as standout performances at Xponential Festival, Newport Folk Festival and Edmonton Folk Festival this summer, Ondara has confirmed further U.S. and international tour dates throughout the fall. He will also perform on the 2019 Americana Awards stage on September 11. He is nominated for "Best Emerging Act" at this year's awards. More details on tour dates below.

Ondara's music continues to receive widespread critical acclaim-Billboard recently featured the LP as one of their "50 Best Albums of 2019 (So Far)" and "Saying Goodbye" was featured in NPR Music's "Best Songs of 2019 So Far." He was also profiled for PBS' "NewsHour" and made appearances on NPR's "All Things Considered" and "World Cafe."

Tales of America is a completely acoustic album produced by Grammy-nominated Mike Viola. The LP was recorded at Boulevard Recording and East West Studios in Los Angeles, with all lyrics written by Ondara. It features collaborations with Andrew Bird, Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith from Dawes and Joey Ryan from The Milk Carton Kids.

J.S. Ondara grew up in Nairobi, Kenya listening to American alt-rock and making up his own songs for as long as he can remember. At an early age he fell in love with the music of Bob Dylan and moved to Minneapolis in 2013 to pursue a career as a singer and songwriter. He began making his way in the local music scene, continually writing songs about what he saw, felt and experienced in a place far different from home. Since then, he has toured nationwide, opening for Neil Young, Lindsey Buckingham, Anderson East, First Aid Kit, The Milk Carton Kids, Mt. Joy and The Head & The Heart.





Related Articles View More Music Stories