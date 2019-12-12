J.S. Ondara Confirms 2020 Tour Dates With The Lumineers

J.S. Ondara has confirmed new tour dates supporting The Lumineers next year. The shows kick off in Asheville, NC on January 31, 2020 and will run throughout March. The dates follow a massive year of touring for Ondara, including sold out European performances, a completely sold out headlining U.S. tour, and standout performances at Xponential Festival, Newport Folk Festival and Edmonton Folk Festival, among others.

Ondara continues to celebrate the release of Tales of America (Verve Forecast), which was recently nominated for Best Americana Album at the 62nd Grammy Awards.

The nomination culminates a breakout year for the singer-songwriter. His completely acoustic debut album, produced by Grammy-nominated Mike Viola, was released in February to widespread critical acclaim. He made his television debut on "CBS This Morning: Saturday" performing "Saying Goodbye," "Torch Song" and "Lebanon" accompanied by Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith from Dawes (who are also featured on the album). He also performed on the "Today Show, " Live from Here with Chris Thile, appeared on NPR's "All Things Considered" and "World Cafe." Ondara was featured as a Rolling Stone "Artist You Need To Know" and "Saying Goodbye" was featured in NPR Music's "Heavy Rotation: Public Radio's Most Popular Songs Of 2019." Additionally, Ondara earned a nomination for Best Emerging Act at the 2019 Americana Awards.

J.S. Ondara grew up in Nairobi, Kenya listening to American alt-rock and making up his own songs for as long as he can remember. At an early age he fell in love with the music of Bob Dylan and moved to Minneapolis in 2013 to pursue a career as a singer and songwriter. He began making his way in the local music scene, continually writing songs about what he saw, felt and experienced in a place far different from home. Since then, he has toured as a headliner nationwide as well as opening for the likes of Neil Young, Lindsey Buckingham, Anderson East, First Aid Kit, The Milk Carton Kids, Mt. Joy and The Head & The Heart.

J.S. ONDARA LIVE

January 31-Asheville, NC-US Cellular Center*

February 1-Asheville, NC-US Cellular Center*

February 4-Columbus, OH-Schottenstein Center*

February 5-St. Louis, MO-Enterprise Center*

February 7-Detroit, MI-Little Caesars Arena*

February 8-Cleveland, OH-Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*

February 11-Grand Rapids, MI-Van Andel Arena*

February 13-Brooklyn, NY-Barclays Center*

February 14-Brooklyn, NY-Barclays Center*

February 16-Charlottesville, VA-John Paul Jones Arena*

February 18-Indianapolis, IN-Bankers Life Fieldhouse*

February 19-Nashville, TN-Bridgestone Arena*

February 21-Rosemont, IL-Allstate Arena*

February 22-Rosemont, IL-Allstate Arena*

February 25-Pittsburgh, PA-PPG Paints Arena*

February 26-Buffalo, NY-Key Bank Center*

February 28-Washington, DC-Capital One Arena*

March 3-Toronto, ON-Air Canada Centre*

March 4-Toronto, ON-Air Canada Centre*

March 6-Montreal, QC-Bell Centre*

March 7-Ottawa, ON-Canadian Tire Centre*

March 10-Louisville, KY-KFC Yum! Arena*

March 11-Milwaukee, WI-Fiserv Forum*

March 13-St. Paul, MN-Xcel Energy Center*

March 14-Omaha, NE-CHI Health Center Omaha*

*supporting The Lumineers

Photo credit: Josh Cheuse





