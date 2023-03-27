Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
JP Saxe Announced as Opener for John Mayer's Solo Acoustic Arena Tour

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 31st, at 9 AM local time.

Mar. 27, 2023  

Due to the tremendous success of his current and groundbreaking solo acoustic tour, trailblazer John Mayer has set a new leg for fall 2023 with multi-platinum GRAMMY® nominated singer-songwriter JP Saxe as the opener, launching with an encore performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday, October 3rd, and will run through November, when the fall tour wraps with an added show at the iconic Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 31st, at 9 AM local time at Johnmayer.com.

Presales start Wednesday, March 29th, at 9 AM local time and run through Thursday, March 30th, at 10 PM. Fans can sign up now to receive a unique code to access presale tickets via seated at Johnmayer.com.

Saxe recently announced the release of his anticipated upcoming single "I Don't Miss You" on April 7th via Arista Records/Sony Music Entertainment.

Tour Dates

Tue, Oct 3, 2023

New York, NY

Madison Square Garden

Fri, Oct 6, 2023

Boston, MA

TD Garden

Sat, Oct 7, 2023

Philadelphia, PA

Wells Fargo Center

Wed, Oct 11, 2023

Nashville, TN

Bridgestone Arena

Fri, Oct 13, 2023

Tampa, FL

Amalie Arena

Tue, Oct 17, 2023

Indianapolis, IN

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Wed, Oct 18, 2023

Chicago, IL

United Center

Fri, Oct 20, 2023

Baltimore, MD

CFG Bank Arena

Sat, Oct 21, 2023

Belmont Park, NY

UBS Arena

Mon, Oct 23, 2023

Charlotte, NC

Spectrum Center

Wed, Oct 25, 2023

Atlanta, GA

State Farm Arena

Sat, Oct 28, 2023

Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center

Mon, Oct 30, 2023

Houston, TX

Toyota Center

Wed, Nov 1, 2023

Austin, TX

Moody Center

Sun, Nov 5, 2023

Salt Lake City, UT

Vivint Arena

Tue, Nov 7, 2023

San Francisco, CA

Chase Center

Fri, Nov 10, 2023

Los Angeles, CA

Kia Forum

ABOUT JP SAXE

JP Saxe writes songs to discover and fathom the depths of his own personality. It's why he doesn't hold back or pull any punches. It's why he speaks so candidly about life, loss, and love. It's why he's quietly emerged as a multi-platinum GRAMMY® nominated phenomenon whose voice can be felt across pop music.

After dedicating his life to music, the Toronto-born and Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist captivated audiences everywhere with "If The World Was Ending" [feat. Julia Michaels].

Nominated for "Song of the Year" at the 2021 GRAMMY® Awards, streamed over one billion times, and certified double-platinum in the U.S. and six times-platinum in Canada, it paved the way for his full-length debut, Dangerous Levels of Introspection [Arista Records].

Powered by "A Little Bit Yours," "Line By Line" [feat. Maren Morris], and "Here's Hopin'" with John Mayer, the record earned acclaim from People, Entertainment Weekly, American Songwriter, UPROXX, and EUPHORIA. who even rated it "5-out-of-5 stars." Along the way, he delivered show-stopping performances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert accompanied by Mayer, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Live with Kelly & Ryan, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and more.

To date, Saxe has amassed over 2.5 billion total streams and received two iHeart Award nominations for Best New Pop Artist and Best Lyrics. He won the award for Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the 2021 JUNO Awards, where he received five nominations in total. In 2022, he was nominated for two JUNO Awards, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year.

Over the last year, Saxe has delivered memorable live performances, opening for Alicia Keys and Lewis Capaldi. Saxe recently wrapped the east coast run of John Mayer's critically acclaimed Solo Tour and will join him on stage again later this year for the entire highly anticipated fall leg. With a lot on his mind and the Voice Notes app armed and ready, he continues to uncover more, leading into a full-length project next year.



From This Author - Michael Major


