JOSHUA RADIN Shares Vulnerable 'Fewer Ghosts' From Upcoming Album

Today, Joshua Radin shares the deeply personal and reflective "Fewer Ghosts," a confessional ballad exploring the realization that to welcome in romantic love, he must become fully self-aware. The song is from his upcoming full-length, The Ghost and the Wall, out July 23rd. Listen to "Fewer Ghosts" below.

The song's lyrics also speak directly to the album's title. Radin reflects, "I've had a lot of ghosts in my past. I've also built walls around me. I can be affable socially in the right circumstances, but people don't get in very far. Did I have these walls up so people in my life became ghosts after I didn't let them in? Or, would people hurt me, leave me, and become ghosts that I'd think about and write about? Are they the reasons I built up wall after wall? It's a theme I'm fixated on."

The track is accompanied by an animated music video following the journey of a lost dog in search of his family (spoiler: it has a happy ending). It had its world premiere on Best Friends Animal Society's Facebook and YouTube channels yesterday, May 13th. Joshua performed "Fewer Ghosts" during Best Friends' recent Songs to Save Them All: A Benefit for Homeless Pets virtual benefit concert, which raised funds for Best Friends, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of U.S. shelter pets by 2025.

Radin also announced his first live show of 2021 on Saturday, August 7th in Amagansett, NY at The Stephen Talkhouse.

Produced by Jonathan Wilson [Father John Misty, Conor Oberst, Dawes], The Ghost and the Wall sees Joshua Radin continue a cycle of catharsis meant to be shared among any and all receptive hearts. "I see where I need to heal, and I write songs about that," Joshua admits. "Like keeping a diary, songwriting is extremely personal for me. It's always cathartic to not only write, but to also go on tour and play in front of people on a nightly basis. With every project, I get to see how the most vulnerable moments of my life affect others." The album is available to pre-save/pre-order.

After 16 years, eight albums, and hundreds of shows around the globe, Joshua Radin still treats music as an antidote to any ailment. The LA-based artist finds healing in between waves of acoustic eloquence and dyed-in-the-wool Americana storytelling. Radin introduced The Ghost and the Wall at the beginning of the year with lead single "Better Life," where his lilting vocals detail an immigrant's journey to America over understated acoustic guitar.