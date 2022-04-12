JORDANA Shares New Single & Remi Wolf Tour Dates

Twenty-one year old artist, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Jordana recently announced her new record Face The Wall, and today she shares another single off of the forthcoming album.

Jordana is a sonic chameleon, with every new release exploring a different and unexpected side of her musical palette, while remaining just as impressive and captivating as the previous one. This new record sees Jordana put her handmade, DIY indie pop charm to the side, in lieu of more polished pop bangers as she stepped into the studio for the first time.

Following the impossibly catchy "Catch My Drift" and the spare pop gem "Pressure Point" is "To The Ground." A pop homage to '90s alt-rock classics, "To The Ground" is about starting over. "It's about being alone and starting from square one, not knowing how and where to start, a venture into adulthood," Jordana explains.

"With the path to growing up, it's wanting to not ask for any help on any growth to feel accomplished and self brought up, emotionally and physically. The only help being asked for in this song is to be stripped completely and figuratively thrown to the ground to get back up." Listen to the single and check out the Thomas Lange-directed video below.

Co-produced by Jordana, who also performed every instrument on the record, Face The Wall will be out on May 20th via Grand Jury. With perseverance and self-discovery at its core, Face The Wall glistens as it finds Jordana coming to terms with everything, big and small, from pandemic isolation and depression to breakups to veganism to how her complicated relationship with faith is what ultimately led her to music despite that faith being at odds with her sexuality and own belief system.

"The album title has a few meanings to me," she explains. "Mostly, it's about not giving up. The wall can be anything in your way. The album is a sort of reminder to myself that I have to face those things, and I can't take the easy route and turn around." The result is her most confident and kaleidoscopic work to date.

Jordana is fresh off of an entirely sold-out tour with TV Girl, her collaborators on 2021's acclaimed Summer's Over EP. Jordana will bring Face The Wall on tour this Spring for a series of headline shows, support tours with Remi Wolf and Wallows, and perform at Firefly Music Festival. See below to find a show near you, and get your tickets here.

Watch the music video for the new track here:

Tour Dates

05-15 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Ampitheatre ^

05-16 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Ampitheatre ^

05-17 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum ^

05-18 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall ^

05-20 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy ^

05-21 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle ^

05-23 - Orlando, FL - The Orlando Ampitheater ^

05-24 - Miami, FL - The Fillmore ^

05-26 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live ^

05-27 - St Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Ampitheatre ^

05-28 - Columbia, SC - The Senate ^

05-29 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore ^

06-02 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd *

06-03 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's *

06-04 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right *

06-05 - Cambridge, MA - The Middle East *

06-07 - Toronto, ON - Drake Underground *

06-09 - Chicago, IL - Schubas *

06-10 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry *

06-13 - Portland, OR - Holocene *

06-14 - Seattle, WA - Barboza *

06-16 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop *

06-17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Moroccan Lounge *

06-18 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room *

09-22-25 - Dover Heights, DE - Firefly

10-04 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel #

10-06 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl #

10-07 - Richmond, VA - The National #

10-09 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner #

10-11 - New York, NY - Terminal 5 #

10-12 - New York, NY - Terminal 5 #

10-15 - Toronto, ON - Danforth #

10-16 - Toronto, ON - Danforth #

^ w/Wallows

* w/Harry Teardrop

# w/Remi Wolf