JORDANA Announces New US Tour Dates

Twenty-two year old artist, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Jordana released her incredible new record Face The Wall a few weeks ago, and has been on the road non-stop since for her own headline dates & a tour with Wallows.

Today she announces that she will be performing at both Pitchfork London & Paris, and has been added to Local Natives' U.S. tour. Jordana is also touring with Remi Wolf and performing at Firefly Festival. See below to find a show near you, and get your tickets here.

Jordana is a sonic chameleon, with every new release exploring a different and unexpected side of her musical palette, while remaining just as impressive and captivating as the previous one. Face The Wall, out now on Grand Jury, sees Jordana put her handmade, DIY indie pop charm to the side, in lieu of more polished pop bangers as she stepped into the studio for the first time.

Jordana co-produced the album and performed every instrument heard on the record. With perseverance and self-discovery at its core, Face The Wall glistens as it finds Jordana coming to terms with everything, big and small, from pandemic isolation and depression to breakups to veganism to how her complicated relationship with faith is what ultimately led her to music despite that faith being at odds with her sexuality and own belief system.

"The album title has a few meanings to me," she explains. "Mostly, it's about not giving up. The wall can be anything in your way. The album is a sort of reminder to myself that I have to face those things, and I can't take the easy route and turn around." The result is her most confident and kaleidoscopic work to date.

Tour Dates - new dates in bold

07-31 - Davenport, IA - Raccoon Motel

08-01 - Minneapolis, MN - First Ave %

08-03 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theatre %

08-04 - Ogden, UT - Ogden Twilight %

08-09 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theatre %

08-12 - Denver, CO - Ogden %

08-14 - Oklahoma City, OK - Jones Assembly %

08-15 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues %

08-16 - Austin, TX - ACL Live %

08-18 - Nashville, TN - The Ryman %

08-19 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City %

08-20 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre %

08-22 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amp %

08-23 - Washington, DC - Anthem %

08-24 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore %

08-27 - Boston, MA - House of Blues %

09-22-25 - Dover Heights, DE - Firefly

10-04 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel #

10-06 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl #

10-07 - Richmond, VA - The National #

10-09 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner #

10-11 - New York, NY - Terminal 5 #

10-12 - New York, NY - Terminal 5 #

10-15 - Toronto, ON - Danforth #

10-16 - Toronto, ON - Danforth #

11-10 - London, UK - Pitchfork Music Festival

11-11 - Manchester, UK - Night & Day Cafe

11-12 - Brighton, UK - Green Door Store

11-14 - Paris, FR - Pitchfork Music Festival

# w/Remi Wolf

% w/Local Natives