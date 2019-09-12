JOHN FOGERTY â€“ 50 YEAR TRIP: LIVE AT RED ROCKS to be Released on November 8

Recorded at Red Rock Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado this past June, the John Fogerty - 50 Year Trip: Live at Red Rocks will be released on CD and digitally, November 8, 2019 via BMG. The release of the live album will coincide with the cinematic release of a new concert film, for one night only, November 11, Veteran's Day.



In that special, one day only event, the entire 2+ hour concert movie concert film will play in select movie theaters nationwide, via Fathom Events. Tickets will go on-sale Friday, October 4thand for more information or to find a movie theater near you, visit Fathom Events.



Filmed and recorded on June 20, 2019 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado during a special stop of John Fogerty's nationwide U.S. tour celebrating his 50- year career. This amazing set list includes seventeen John Fogerty and Creedence Clearwater Revival classics including; "Proud Mary", "Bad Moon Rising" and "Centerfield" along with covers of "I Heard it Through the Grapevine" by Gladys Knight and the Pips and "Susie Q" first released on CCR's debut album in 1968 and the band's only Top 40 hit not written by Fogerty (full track listing for the CD/digital release below).

"I've played Red Rocks a number of times over the years and it's always magical, but this time, to play with both of my sons on this amazing stage, will certainly go down as one of the major highlights of my life," Fogerty declared of this special show.



The press agrees, "My 50-Year Trip" has been delighting fans and critics alike from the U.S. to Europe!





Related Articles View More Music Stories