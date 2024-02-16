J.M. Clifford Releases New Single 'Raised in the Ashes'

Brooklyn-based artist and educator J.M. Clifford has released his new single, “Raised In The Ashes,” via Brooklyn Basement Records.

“One of the joys of writing songs and making records is the fact that, at the end of the process, you're left with this auditory journal that shows you what was going through your mind when those tunes came along,” Clifford says. “A theme that I address in this collection of songs is my evolving sense of spirituality and the conviction that we have a soul. I wasn't raised in a particular faith tradition but I've spent plenty of time trying to orient myself and develop some understanding of what we're all doing here and what the point of all of this is,” he adds. “This tune is one of those markers for me.”

“Raised In The Ashes” was produced by platinum recording artist Ron Pope and features contributions from Robby Hecht (backing vocals) and Mountain Heart's Seth Taylor on banjo and acoustic guitar. It follows the release of “Complicated Man,” a song about acknowledging your moral victories as well as your failures.

“J.M. Clifford hasn't followed the typical path to bluegrass artist success,” said Bluegrass Today in the song's premiere. “Like all of Clifford's songs, this one has an insightful, autobiographical edge, which he says came from a bit of self reflection.”

“Complicated Man” was produced by platinum recording artist Ron Pope and features some of the Bluegrass world's best session players, including acclaimed fiddler Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Jeff Picker on bass, Rhonda Vincent and The Rage's Jeff Martin on dobro, and Mountain Heart's Seth Taylor on banjo, mandolin, and guitar. Both songs are from his next record, due out later this year via Brooklyn Basement Records.

Infused with influences from musical icons like Norman Blake, Gillian Welch, Leonard Cohen, Tom Waits, and Tony Rice, Clifford's music is a testament to his unique ability to distill the complexities of life into timeless melodies.

Steeped in transformation, resilience, and exploration, Clifford's artistic journey resonates not only with his personal experiences. but also with the collective human spirit. By day, Clifford is a dedicated NYC elementary school music teacher, committed to nurturing the next generation's creative spirit while instilling a deep appreciation for the transformative power of music.

From the heart of Brooklyn, he has graced stages alongside revered luminaries, engaging in collaborations with talents like Ron Pope and participating in esteemed events such as the Thomas Point Bluegrass Festival featuring The Infamous String Dusters and Dan Tyminski, the Highlands Bluegrass Festival with Cole Quest and the City Pickers, and more.

Clifford will be providing opening support on several dates for Ron Pope on his current A Drop In The Ocean Tour, more information is HERE. Be sure to follow him at the links below for all the latest news and updates.

Photo: Nicole Cosme-Clifford