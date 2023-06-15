JJUUJJUU Share New Single 'No Way In'

The Los Angeles-based experimental collective JJUUJJUU, led by Desert Daze co-founder Phil Pirrone, released their new single, “No Way In.”

It’s their latest in a series of recent singles including “Nowhere,” “Daisy Chain” and “Crappy New Year” and, note Pirrone, “This is what would happen if JJUUJJUU was the soundtrack of 90s video game ToeJam & Earl.”

Listen to the track and watch the animated video from frequent collaborator Micah Buzan (Adult Swim, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Flaming Lips, The Claypool Lennon Delirium) below.

Recently, the collective performed in New York City, at London’s Wide Awake Festival, the San Diego Freakout Fest and more, and they launched their JJUUJJUU & Friends monthly residency at Los Angeles’ Gold Diggers which runs through September.

Recreating the annual closing ceremonies tradition of Desert Daze featuring explorations in improvisational music with special guests and surprises, each show will feature friends of the band and Desert Daze mainstays including John Dwyer & Tomas Dolas (OSEES), L.A. Witch, Morgan Delt, Kelli Scott (Failure), Bonnie & Larry of Death Valley Girls, Art Feynman, comedy From UCB’s Cardinal Redbird, KCRW DJs including Travis Holcolmbe and Tyler Boudreaux, a first ever pop-up gallery from Marquee Marauders Club, and much much more including surprise guests at each show.

JJUUJJUU & Friends is free with RSVP (see rsvp links below) and will also feature Desert Daze and Marquee Marauders Club giveaways.

See all JJUUJJUU tour dates below and look for more soon.

JJUUJJUU TOUR DATES

6.29 Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room *w/ Protomartyr

6.30 Los Angeles, CA - JJUUJJUU & Friends @ Gold Diggers w /Art Feynman - RSVP

7.27 Los Angeles, CA - JJUUJJUU & Friends @ Gold Diggers w/ John Dwyer + Tomas Dolas of OSEES - RSVP

8.31 Los Angeles, CA - JUUJJUU & Friends @ Gold Diggers w/ Death Valley Girls - RSVP

9.28 Los Angeles, CA - JUUJJUU & Friends @ Gold Diggers w/ LA Witch - RSVP

Photo by David Uzzardi