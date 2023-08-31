JEFF ROSENSTOCK Releases New Album 'HELLMODE'

Tickets to his upcoming tour dates are available now.

By: Aug. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates Photo 1 Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates
Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Photo 2 Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'
Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow Photo 3 Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne
Zach Bryan Releases Self-Titled Album Featuring Kacey Musgraves & More Photo 4 Zach Bryan Releases Self-Titled Album Featuring Kacey Musgraves

JEFF ROSENSTOCK Releases New Album 'HELLMODE'

It’s time: the new Jeff Rosenstock album HELLMODE is here and it's glorious.

But wait! There’s more. Right now, Jeff might be soundtracking and scoring his first-ever film with a full orchestra for the upcoming Craig of the Creek movie, but next week he kicks off a major coast-to-coast North American tour in support of HELLMODE that will last through the end of year. And you can get TICKETS HERE.

Jeff Rosenstock, who The Guardian just profiled and called an “an influential punk pioneer,” makes increasingly chaotic albums for an increasingly chaotic world. “To me, the album feels like the chaos of being alive right now,” Rosenstock says of HELLMODE.

“We’re experiencing all these things at the same time that trigger our senses, and emotions that make us feel terrible. We’re just feeling way too much all at once!” With each passing year, it feels like the temperature of the universe boils five degrees hotter, and with each new album, Rosenstock’s music grows more unwieldy and lawless.

Louder, faster, more feral. Which brings us to 2023—a planet on fire, a mere 90 seconds to midnight on the doomsday clock, and the release of Rosenstock’s new record, which was recorded with Rosenstock’s long-time studio producer, GRAMMY-nominated Jack Shirley, at Hollywood’s EastWest Studios.

Tour dates

09/06 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

09/07 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5 #

09/08 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner #

09/09 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall #

09/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore &

09/12 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry #

09/13 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle #

09/15 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Heaven #

09/16 - Madison, TN @ Eastside Bowl #

09/17 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall #

09/19 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed #

09/20 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre #

09/22 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall #

09/23 - Ottawa, ON @ Rainbow Bistro # [SOLD OUT]

09/24 - Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Beanfield #

11/25 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren $

11/27 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf $

11/28 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace $

11/30 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger $

12/01 - Austin, TX @ Empire Garage $

12/02 - Dallas, TX @ Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ $

12/03 - Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard $

12/05 - Denver, CO @ Summit $

12/07 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell $

12/08 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall $

12/10 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall $

12/11 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox $

12/14 - Reno, NV @ The Holland Project $

12/15 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom $

12/16 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo $

12/17 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park $

# w/ Sidney Gish, Gladie

& w/ Chris Farren, Sidney Gish, Gladie, Diners

$ w/ Gel, Small Crush

Photo Credit: Matt Price



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: SPEEDY ORTIZ Releases NPR Tiny Desk Concert Ahead of New Album Out Tomorrow! Photo
Video: SPEEDY ORTIZ Releases NPR Tiny Desk Concert Ahead of New Album Out Tomorrow!

Ten years ago, Speedy Ortiz released their debut full-length album Major Arcana. The breakthrough album earned them critical acclaim, festival slots at Pitchfork, Primavera and Bonnaroo, tours with The Breeders and Stephen Malkmus, and an invite to perform at NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert. Watch the video now!

2
((( O ))) Shares ((( 4 )) Album Photo
((( O ))) Shares '((( 4 ))' Album

Filipino-American multidisciplinary artist and activist ((( O ))) shares the next installment of the story with new album, ((( 4 ))). The video for 'Travelin'' sees the alien protagonist in the midst of their journey through worlds and self discovery - a proper celebration of ((( 4 ))) released this past Sunday 8/27 on ((( O )))'s birthday.

3
Lise Davidsen Announces New Album Christmas From Norway Photo
Lise Davidsen Announces New Album 'Christmas From Norway'

For this album, the soprano draws inspiration from the classic albums of iconic predecessors on Decca Classics, such as Kirsten Flagstad and Birgit Nilsson. The album features beautiful arrangements drawn from the label's archive, originally made for such legendary singers as Luciano Pavarotti, Leontyne Price, and Renée Fleming.

4
Gia Woods Shares New Vivid Electropop Single Heartbreak Radio Photo
Gia Woods Shares New Vivid Electropop Single 'Heartbreak Radio'

'Heartbreak Radio' follows the release of dynamic single  'Elevation' and audacious personal anthem “Gia Would”. Both released earlier this summer,  the songs showcase Gia's expertise in pulsing, flamboyant club tracks overlaid with her playful sensuality and glamorous persona.  

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Olivia Lunny Releases 'Heartbreak On Repeat'Olivia Lunny Releases 'Heartbreak On Repeat'
Able Machines Announces Sophomore LP & Shares 'Evidence'Able Machines Announces Sophomore LP & Shares 'Evidence'
JHart to Release 'Father's Son' TomorrowJHart to Release 'Father's Son' Tomorrow
Billboard Latin Music Week 'En Vivo' Concert Series Lineup UnveiledBillboard Latin Music Week 'En Vivo' Concert Series Lineup Unveiled

Videos

Video: Watch Ariana Grande Honor Mac Miller With 'The Way' Performance Video Video: Watch Ariana Grande Honor Mac Miller With 'The Way' Performance
Ariana Grande Performs 'Tattooed Heart' For 'Yours Truly' Anniversary Video
Ariana Grande Performs 'Tattooed Heart' For 'Yours Truly' Anniversary
Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video Video
Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
FUNNY GIRL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
HAMILTON