JEFF ROSENSTOCK Releases New Album 'HELLMODE'

It’s time: the new Jeff Rosenstock album HELLMODE is here and it's glorious.

But wait! There’s more. Right now, Jeff might be soundtracking and scoring his first-ever film with a full orchestra for the upcoming Craig of the Creek movie, but next week he kicks off a major coast-to-coast North American tour in support of HELLMODE that will last through the end of year. And you can get TICKETS HERE.

Jeff Rosenstock, who The Guardian just profiled and called an “an influential punk pioneer,” makes increasingly chaotic albums for an increasingly chaotic world. “To me, the album feels like the chaos of being alive right now,” Rosenstock says of HELLMODE.

“We’re experiencing all these things at the same time that trigger our senses, and emotions that make us feel terrible. We’re just feeling way too much all at once!” With each passing year, it feels like the temperature of the universe boils five degrees hotter, and with each new album, Rosenstock’s music grows more unwieldy and lawless.

Louder, faster, more feral. Which brings us to 2023—a planet on fire, a mere 90 seconds to midnight on the doomsday clock, and the release of Rosenstock’s new record, which was recorded with Rosenstock’s long-time studio producer, GRAMMY-nominated Jack Shirley, at Hollywood’s EastWest Studios.

Tour dates

09/06 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

09/07 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5 #

09/08 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner #

09/09 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall #

09/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore &

09/12 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry #

09/13 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle #

09/15 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Heaven #

09/16 - Madison, TN @ Eastside Bowl #

09/17 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall #

09/19 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed #

09/20 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre #

09/22 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall #

09/23 - Ottawa, ON @ Rainbow Bistro # [SOLD OUT]

09/24 - Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Beanfield #

11/25 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren $

11/27 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf $

11/28 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace $

11/30 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger $

12/01 - Austin, TX @ Empire Garage $

12/02 - Dallas, TX @ Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ $

12/03 - Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard $

12/05 - Denver, CO @ Summit $

12/07 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell $

12/08 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall $

12/10 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall $

12/11 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox $

12/14 - Reno, NV @ The Holland Project $

12/15 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom $

12/16 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo $

12/17 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park $

# w/ Sidney Gish, Gladie

& w/ Chris Farren, Sidney Gish, Gladie, Diners

$ w/ Gel, Small Crush

Photo Credit: Matt Price