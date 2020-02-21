JC Stewart Drops New Track 'Lying That You Love Me'

Rising Irish star JC Stewart shares his latest track, "Lying That You Love Me" today on Warner Records. Produced by KOZ, whose previous credits include Dua Lipa's latest chart-topper "Physical," the new song premiered on Radio 1's Best New Pop and follows the recent news that JC was highlighted as Apple Music UK's New Artist of the Week. An official live video is also out today.

"It's about that weird feeling of loving what you know and being scared of change," says JC about "Lying That You Love Me." "In this case, it's missing someone, even though you know they were bad for you and it wasn't going anywhere."

Fans have started to fall in love with JC Stewart's keen ability to transform intimate experiences into relatable, bold anthems, including recently-released tracks "The Wrong Ones," "Pick Up Your Phone" and "Bones." Factor in famous fans such as Lewis Capaldi and Niall Horan, plus shows with Yungblud, Lauv, Anne-Marie, Maisie Peters,and Freya Ridings, and it's clear JC Stewart is poised to make a major breakthrough. JCStewart recently announced details of his biggest headline tour to date, taking place throughout Europe in May 2020, which will be followed by multiple festival dates.





