JAZZ PIANO DUO Comes to Cornaro Art Institute Limassol in April

JAZZ PIANO DUO Vahagn Hayrapetyan & Dimitris Miaris come to Cornaro Art Institute Limassol. The performance is on Monday 10 April at 7pm.

Vahagn Hayrapetyan, the international jazz piano star from Armenia, performs for one night only with top local jazz pianist Dimitris Miaris, in what promises to be an explosive evening of high-octane, creative, be-bop at two pianos. Vahagn Hayrapetyan, a student of Barry Harris and Frank Hewitt and an Honoured Artist of the Republic of Armenia, is an accomplished jazz pianist, singer and composer, the founder and director of the avant-garde jazz and rock band 'Katouner' (The Cats). Presented by Music in the Mountains.

Vahagn Hayrapetyan (piano) was born in Yerevan Armenia into the family of fiddler Karapet Hayrapetyan and Alice Adamyan. He graduated from the Tchaikovsky Music School and Yerevan State Conservatory as a pianist and composer. Vahagn learned from Barry Harris and Frank Hewitt in New York City and performed with many prominent jazz musicians such as Elvin Jones, Jimmie Lovelace, Leroy Williams, Ari Roland, Zaid Nasser, Chris Byears, Yaala Baalin, Keith Baala, Jason and Delfeo Marsalis and many more. In New Orleans Vahagn recorded and released three albums: 'Love For Sale' with Clarence Johnson, 'Tripp to New Orleans' with Johnny Vidakovich and Ed Wise and 'Bop It Up' with Wendell Brunious, Brice Winston, Bill Huntington and Jason Marsalis. Vahagn has taken part in many international jazz festivals including Jazz Jamboree, St. Petersburg International Jazz Festival, Moscow Vocal International Jazz Festival, New Orleans Jazz Fest du Maurier and Montreal Jazz Festival. Since the 1980's Vahagn has been the leader of his Jazz Trio and Quartet in Yerevan. He has also been the pianist and keyboard player of the Armenian Navy Band since 1998. In 2004, he created his own band 'Katuner' (the Cats). Vahagn Hayrapetyan's first solo album 'Singin and Swingin' was recorded in 2010. Vahagn is the author of the sound tracks for movies: 'Bonded Parallels', 'If Only Everyone' (winner of an award at the Beijing International Movie Festival) and Shor and Shor Shor'. In 2008 he received the Honoured Artist of Armenia award.

Dimitris Miaris (piano) was born in Nicosia in 1991. He started playing classical piano from 6 years old. At the age of 16 Dimitris had his first connection with Jazz through the "Jazz Futures" workshops that took place in Nicosia with musicians based in the U.S.A. such as Sacha Perry, Vahagn Hayrapetyan, Ari Roland and Chris Byars. Since then, he took part in almost all the "Jazz Futures" workshops and had various live performances in Cyprus and Greece. He also attended the monthly Bicommunal Workshops with Charis Ioannou. The last two years he participated in Dr Barry Harris' workshops in Rome. He is also a member of 'Neorebetes', a Greek traditional band, where he plays the accordion. The band has performed in Cyprus, Greece, Kazan (Russian), Sydney and Melbourne (Australia). He received his Bachelor Degree for Jazz Piano at the Ionian University's Jazz Department in 2009 under the instruction of George Kontrafouris. He is the pianist of the Steppin' Out Jazz Band.

Directions: The venue is located in Limassol old town, 500M west of the castle, with ample parking nearby. CORNARO ART INSTITUTE, Keramopoieiou 1A, Limassol. www.facebook.com/cornaroinstitute.