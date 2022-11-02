JAZZ AT THE MACC: MUSIC OF MILES DAVIS To Hit The Stage November 17

Join the Gulf Coast Symphony and Gulf Coast Jazz Collective on November 17, 2022 at 7:00pm for "Jazz at the MACC: Music of Miles Davis" at the Music & Arts Community Center in Fort Myers. The Gulf Coast Jazz Collective opens its 3rd season with the music of one the Jazz world's most important innovators - Miles Davis.

Miles took part in almost every era of jazz including bebop, hard bop, cool jazz and fusion. As usual, the Collective will put their own twist on Miles' music. That means high energy, excitement, and a ton of fun. The show features the phenomenal trumpeter James Suggs, who hails from St. Petersburg, Florida, to play the role of Miles. The show also features Tampa Bay saxophonist Aaron West in the roles of Charlie Parker, Cannonball Adderley, and John Coltrane.

About The Gulf Coast Jazz Collective

Founded in 2021, the Gulf Coast Jazz Collective brings the best of live Jazz performance to Southwest Florida. Under the artistic direction of drummer, educator, composer & arranger Paul Gavin, the Jazz Collective invites the best artists from the country to collaborate in concerts that span the entire genre of Jazz.

About The Gulf Coast Symphony

Founded in late 1995 by its current music director and CEO, Dr. Andrew Kurtz, the Gulf Coast Symphony (GCS) is now the second-largest non-profit performing arts organization in Lee county. The Gulf Coast Symphony (GCS) endeavors to challenge convention-with its rich tradition of unique and innovative collaborations across multiple genres and disciplines, high-quality dynamic musical performances, active community engagement, and our commitment to social change through arts education. Our ultimate goal is to use music and the arts as a vehicle to unite and strengthen our community. The Gulf Coast Symphony is one of the cultural jewels of Southwest Florida and one of the most dynamic orchestras in the United States. The GCS comprises the Gulf Coast Symphony, the Gulf Coast Chamber Orchestra, the Gulf Coast Jazz Collective, and the Music & Arts Community Center (MACC) which opened in January 2021. The GCS presents over 100 programs that present the best in classical music, jazz, world music, dance, opera, film and musical theater. The Symphony performs at both the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, and it's more intimate 300 seat theater at the MACC. For more information www.GulfCoastSymphony.org

Jazz at the MACC: Music of Miles Davis

Music & Arts Community Center (13411 Shire Ln, Fort Myers)

Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 7:00pm

Tickets are $39-$50

For ticket call 239.277.1700 or online at GulfCoastSymphony.org