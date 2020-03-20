Jade Novah Postpones Stages Tour Dates

Committed to maintaining the safety of her fans above all and upholding state and federal notices, singer, actress, songwriter, and social influencer Jade Novah officially postpones her "Stages" Tour due to COVID-19. The dates will be rescheduled, and all original tickets will be honored.



Novah commented, "With the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns, I am sad to announce the "Stages" Tour dates will be postponed. My number one concern is to ensure the safety of the audience, the venue staff and my team. Any purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, tol be announced in the next couple of weeks. Thank you to you all for your consistent love and support. In the hard times we must stay positive and keep faith that all things will work itself out. Please stay safe!"

In light of this, Jade will host a "Off Stage and Online" livestream performance via Instagram Live, Facebook, and YouTube at 2pm PT/5pm ET on Friday March 20, 2020. Viewers may donate funds via CashApp ($Jadenovah) to benefit Atlanta startup Goodr, which provides meals to Children in Atlanta due to school closures.



In an effort to spread some cheer, offer levity, and inspire laughter during these times, Novah continues to post actively on her social media. Recently, she uploaded a Tik Tok video where she delivers tips on "How to slay coronavirus free" in her famous Beyoncé impression. It already clocked 179K views and counting. Watch it HERE.



Stay tuned for more news and announcements soon.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You