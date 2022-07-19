Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
J. Nicolás Releases First Single From Upcoming Album 'A Rosary Of Bone'

The new album will be released on September 2.

Jul. 19, 2022  

J. Nicolás is back with the first single called "Falling Fast" from his upcoming album, "A Rosary Of Bone", out September 2nd (see V13 premiere).

Stripped Down. Vulnerable. Transparent. Layered over dreamy interwoven guitars and mellow rhythms, J. Nicolás' healing lyricism creates a quiet and comforting stillness of mind with his warm, introspective Americana. Inspired by South-African poet, Douglas Livingstone, his sophomore album, A Rosary of Bone combines his trademark soothing instrumentals with raw, introspective and elegantly-placed words of self-discovery.

As he shares his musings on the tougher sides of love and relationships, as well as the more uncharted elements of what it means to be human-including depression, self-sabotage, loss and regret- Nicolás leaves space for thoughtful interpretation with his quiet, deliberate craftsmanship.

Heartfelt, bittersweet confessional "Womaniser" reveals his tender side as he plaintively takes ownership of his shortcomings, sharing: "I am an elevator prone to stall - leaving you stranded between floors." Accepting his own flaws, he adds, "this is the letter I never wrote, the one acknowledging my wrongs."

Having toured across the country and internationally, performing in numerous groups, and as a staple in the indie-rock scene for over two decades, Nicolás explored a new sound and launched his solo career with debut album, Wild Oak, in early 2021.

The writing throughout his debut provided a glimpse into Nicolás' personal evolution and a window into his worldly perspective, through the exhales of road trip relief and sunset love story memories. The record was inspired and formed around a budding romantic relationship while on the road, with generous servings of hopefulness and artful ornamentation.

In contrast to his earlier work, A Rosary of Bone represents a more thorough dive into Nicolás' unveiling, written as an open exploration into the darker themes of his artistry, and providing his next level of truthful expression as he weaves through and mourns his unravelling in this painfully honest account.

The new album was recorded, mixed and produced alone in his own studio-with Nicolás playing almost every instrument-on analog 8-track tapes. The resulting sound is deliberately sparser than his previous project, preserving the magic of live recording glitches and tape hiss for an authentic, moody effect.

With music as his legacy, Nicolás' latest collection unearths his deepest, most soulful, sincere Americana to date, and delivers an incredibly gentle, calming container to allow the tears to flow and to just feel.

Listen to the new single here:



