J Balvin Announces 2024 'Que Bueno Volver a Verte' International Headlining Tour

Global superstar and multi-Latin GRAMMY Award winner J Balvin, announced his highly-anticipated 2024 headlining “Que Bueno Volver a Verte” International Tour.

The tour comes off the heels of his most recent Summer festival circuit where he headlined multiple sold-out shows in Paris, Spain, Switzerland, Singapore, Australia and many more. This tour will see Jose hit arenas across 20 European cities, with stops in the UK, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, Germany, Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Lithuania, Germany, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal.

Tickets will be available for presale beginning Thursday, November 30th at 10AM local time, followed by the general sale on Friday, December 1st at 10AM at JBalvin.com. See the website for additional details.

"Latino Gang – I can't wait to see you! We've had so much fun together that we have to do it again!" said J Balvin. “I'm thrilled to take a completely new show, with new music on the road with the 'Que Bueno Volver a Verte' (Good To See You Again) tour abroad next year. We have something very special in-store for you and I can't wait to unveil the next chapter of music we've been working on. Stay updated on tour information and connect with me on WhatsApp and SMS at +1 917 920 5445.”

J Balvin 2024 “Que Bueno Volver a Verte” International Tour Dates:

April 26 – Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

April 28 – Geneva, Switzerland - Geneva Arena

April 30 – Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

May 1 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

May 3 – Vienna, Austria - Stadenthalle

May 6 – Berlin, Germany - Mercedes Benz Arena

May 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

May 10 – Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

May 12 – Oslo, Norway – Oslo Spektrum

May 14 – Stockholm, Sweden - Tele2

May 16 – Helinski, Finland - Ice Hall

May 18 – Kaunas, Lithuania - Zalgiris Arena

May 21– Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

May 22 – Paris, France - Accor Arena

May 24 – Brussels, Belgium – ING Arena

May 25 – Esch, Luxembourg - Rockhal Arena

May 28 – Barcelona, Spain – Pavello Olimpic Badalona

May 31 – Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre

June 1 – Lisbon, Portugal - Passeio Maritimo Alges

June 5 – London, UK - The O2

About J Balvin

J Balvin is a highly decorated global superstar and entrepreneur with wins across Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards, Latin GRAMMY's and many others. Originally hailing from Medellín, Colombia, the illustrious reggaeton superstar is one of the best-selling Latin music artists with sales of more than 35 million records worldwide.

He has steadfastly broken cultural barriers and become one of the Top 10 most globally streamed artists, developing legions of fans worldwide. With passions spanning across music, fashion, art and mental health, Balvin continues to lead the charge for representation across industries.

Furthering his initiative for mental health awareness and the importance of mental health resources, the global icon recently launched OYE, a bilingual, mental health, and creative wellness app in both Spanish and English. With his finger on the pulse of the worlds of entertainment, fashion, digital culture and beyond, Balvin has time and again proven to be an unstoppable force and inspiration to emerging artists, entrepreneurs, and the Latin community.

Photo Credit: Cesar Buitrago