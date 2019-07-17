Izzy True Announces Summer Tour Dates

This August, Izzy True will hit the road for the first time in a year, traveling throughout the Midwest and New England. Just about one year ago exactly, True released their second full-length, SadBad -- as a digital download and also as an elegant and format-busting pack of stickers. Today, in addition to planning this jaunt, True is hard at work on a comic book and in the midst of writing a new album.



SadBad is a record about death and getting dumped at the end of the world. The songs were mostly written in Chicago in an apartment on the 11th floor of a tall building that would eventually turn out to have bedbugs and to which True can no longer return because it is no longer rented by people they love.





IZZY TRUE ON TOUR

8.8 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

8.14 - St. Louis, MO @ Foam

8.15 - Nashville, TN @ Drkmttr

8.16 - TBA

8.17 - Greensboro, NC @ Flatiron

8.18 - Richmond, VA @ Bandito's

8.19 - TBA

8.20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Jerry's On Front

8.21 - New Haven, CT @ NG2BC

8.22 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Glove

8.23 - Boston, MA @ Hong Kong

8.24 - TBA

8.25 - Portland, ME @ Sun Tiki

8.26 - TBA

8.29 - Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt

8.30 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Anna Azizzy

8.31 @ TBA







