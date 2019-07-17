Izzy True Announces Summer Tour Dates

Jul. 17, 2019  
Izzy True Announces Summer Tour Dates

This August, Izzy True will hit the road for the first time in a year, traveling throughout the Midwest and New England. Just about one year ago exactly, True released their second full-length, SadBad -- as a digital download and also as an elegant and format-busting pack of stickers. Today, in addition to planning this jaunt, True is hard at work on a comic book and in the midst of writing a new album.

SadBad is a record about death and getting dumped at the end of the world. The songs were mostly written in Chicago in an apartment on the 11th floor of a tall building that would eventually turn out to have bedbugs and to which True can no longer return because it is no longer rented by people they love.



IZZY TRUE ON TOUR

8.8 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
8.14 - St. Louis, MO @ Foam
8.15 - Nashville, TN @ Drkmttr
8.16 - TBA
8.17 - Greensboro, NC @ Flatiron
8.18 - Richmond, VA @ Bandito's
8.19 - TBA
8.20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Jerry's On Front
8.21 - New Haven, CT @ NG2BC
8.22 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Glove
8.23 - Boston, MA @ Hong Kong
8.24 - TBA
8.25 - Portland, ME @ Sun Tiki
8.26 - TBA
8.29 - Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt
8.30 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Anna Azizzy
8.31 @ TBA



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • Two New HALLOWEEN Films Announces for 2020 & 2021
  • Sundance Institute Announces 2019 Creative Producing Labs & Summit
  • James Corden to Develop Animated Comedy Series on FOX
  • REAL HOUSEWIFE Luann de Lesseps is Heading to CHICAGO on Broadway

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup